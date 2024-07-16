Soular Tattoo and Aloha Laser Services Announce Grand Reopening Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soular Tattoo, in partnership with Aloha Laser Services, is thrilled to announce its Grand Reopening Event, which will take place on July 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at its newly renovated studio at 45 N. Market St. Unit C, Wailuku, HI 96793.
As the first tattoo shop to reopen after being lost in the Lahaina wildfires, Soular Tattoo continues to lead the industry in providing cutting-edge tattoo and skincare solutions. Over the past month, the teams at Soular Tattoo and Aloha Laser Services have meticulously planned every detail of this spectacular event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the talented team, explore various tattoo removal treatment options, and participate in exciting giveaways and prizes.
Event Details:
Event: Grand Reopening Event
Date: July 20th
Time: 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Location: 45 N. Market St. Unit C, Wailuku, HI 96793
Cost: Free
The event will feature exclusive Maui-themed tattoo flash designs available with a donation to the Lahaina fire recovery fund, offered for walk-ins only from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Additionally, there will be a 50% discount on all piercing fees for walk-ins from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees can also take advantage of a special offer of 20% off the first Picoway Laser Tattoo Removal session when booked at the event.
Event Highlights:
Live DJ: Enjoy great music and a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
Food & Refreshments: A variety of delicious treats and drinks will be available to keep attendees energized and satisfied.
This Grand Reopening Event is designed to be a convenient stop for attendees, whether on their way home from work or looking to unwind while learning about the latest advancements in tattoo removal.
The event will be a memorable day of fun, engagement, and exploration of top-notch tattoo and laser removal services.
One can secure their invitation by visiting the RSVP page below: https://soulartattooremoval.com/info--rsvp-page
Justin Blake
