Essence Medical Center in Chandler, AZ Offers Personalized Bioidentical Hormone Therapy for Men and Women

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essence Medical Center , led by Dr. Paula Lima, NMD , is helping men and women overcome symptoms of hormonal imbalance with Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) . Located in Chandler, Arizona, the practice provides customized, naturopathic care to restore vitality, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being.“Hormones are the chemical messengers of our body. Without them, our systems fall into miscommunication and chaos — something commonly seen during menopause. Optimization isn’t just about feeling younger; it’s about protecting your vitality, focus, and long-term health, allowing you to age gracefully,” said Dr. Paula Lima,NMD, Naturopathic Doctor and Owner of Essence Medical Center.Understanding the Need for Hormone TherapyHormone fluctuations can lead to symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, low libido, and mood changes. These imbalances often occur during perimenopause, menopause, or andropause, but can also affect younger individuals.Essence Medical Center’s BHRT program helps patients safely and effectively rebalance their hormones when lifestyle or botanical therapies alone are not enough.The Benefits of Bioidentical HormonesUnlike synthetic hormones, bioidentical hormones are plant-derived and designed to be chemically identical to those the human body produces. This makes them easier to absorb and often better tolerated.At Essence Medical Center, each treatment is customized using compounding pharmacies to ensure precise dosing tailored to each patient’s unique needs and goals.Potential benefits include:- Improved energy, mood, and sleep- Enhanced libido and sexual function- Better concentration and mental clarity- Support for metabolism and weight controlTailored Treatment OptionsEssence Medical Center offers several forms of hormone therapy to fit different lifestyles and preferences. Options include pellet therapy, injections, creams, pills, and transdermal patches, each designed to deliver consistent hormone levels under medical supervision.Regular check-ins and lab monitoring ensure treatment safety and success throughout the process.HRT for Women and Men in Chandler, AZFor women, hormone therapy can help relieve hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings while supporting bone density, sexual health, and skin vitality.For men, testosterone therapy (TRT) helps restore energy, strength, and focus, addressing the effects of low testosterone such as fatigue and reduced libido.Contact InformationFor additional details or to schedule a consultation, contact Essence Medical Center at (480) 442-0079 or visit https://essencemedicalcenter.com About Dr. Paula Lima and Essence Medical CenterDr. Paula Lima, NMD, founder of Essence Medical Center, specializes in hormonal balancing, thyroid disorders, diabetes care, and weight management. She combines naturopathic and conventional modalities to help patients achieve optimal health and long-term wellness.Located in Chandler, Arizona, Essence Medical Center offers a full range of integrative services, including Hormone Replacement Therapy, IV Therapy, Nutritional Counseling, Cosmetic Injectables, Acupuncture, and General Wellness Care. The practice is dedicated to empowering patients to take charge of their health and live with renewed energy and balance.

