Labs Don’t Lie: Patients Report Transformative Results After Completing Dr. Keri’s 21-Day Purification Cleanse

GRAND ISLAND, NE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Answers is announcing impressive patient outcomes following the completion of its 21-Day Purification Cleanse led by Dr. Keri Francl, Certified Doctor of Naturopathy. With registration closing in one week, the clinic encourages individuals seeking a full-body reset to enroll before the December 9 deadline.The 21-Day Purification Cleanse is designed to break old patterns, calm inflammation, and restore natural energy. Participants routinely describe feeling lighter, clearer, and more balanced, and recent lab results show measurable improvements that support these experiences.“Oftentimes, if I see a new patient and they have several out-of-range lab markers, the first thing I do is put them on this cleanse. The cleanse acts as a reset, and instead of addressing all their nutrient deficiencies via supplements, we can address them through food and nutrition. This is a way more affordable and quicker option to bring patients back into a more optimal range before we start working with supplements,” Dr. Keri says.Real Patient ResultsRecent participants have seen significant improvements in key metabolic and inflammatory markers, including:- Dave L. significantly improved 6 out-of-range lab markers back to optimal range- Keri F. reduced LDL cholesterol markers from 131 to 105 and total cholesterol from 219 to 176- Ryan F. saw markers improve from 21 to 4 out-of-range, along with better sleep and less painThese results reflect the cleanse’s ability to support detoxification, reduce systemic inflammation, and restore metabolic balance.What Participants Can ExpectThe cleanse aims to support whole-body renewal, with common benefits that include:- Less bloating, joint discomfort, and fatigue- Better focus and more restorative sleep- Brighter skin and healthier hair- Improvements in cholesterol, blood sugar, and other key lab measuresProgram DetailsStart Date: January 5, 2026Investment: $270Participants receive a complete Cleanse Kit that includes Veg-E Complete Pro shake, SP Cleanse, SP Green Food, GI Adsorb, and Fiber Support.Dr. Keri Francl and the Alternative Answers team consider this program one of the most effective ways to reduce inflammation and boost energy in a short period of time.Registration Deadline: December 9Due to the structured nature of the program and limited space, Alternative Answers cannot accept late registrations. Individuals seeking a guided reset or a healthier, more energized start to the new year are encouraged to secure their spot soon.About Alternative AnswersAlternative Answers is a functional wellness clinic in Grand Island, Nebraska that provides naturopathic care, education, and personalized strategies to help patients support their health naturally under the guidance of Dr. Keri Francl.

