Visit by Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 17 to 19 July 2024

Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 17 to 19 July 2024, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

During his visit, Arsjad will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng.

Arsjad will also meet senior leaders from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development Board, EnterpriseSG and the National Climate Change Secretariat.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JULY 2024