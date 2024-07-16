Formaspace Announces Integration with CET
Formaspace laboratory products are now available on CET, making lab space planning and product configuration easy for dealerships and A&D community.
We are committed to continuously enhancing the design and workflow process for our customers, ensuring they receive the best possible service and products.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace has announced that their product libraries are now available on CET, the leading software solution for space planning and product configuration in the commercial interiors industry. This integration marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing the customer experience.
— Corey Hutchins
Formaspace’s extensive range of products can now be easily accessed and integrated into designs via CET. Available libraries include:
- Formaspace 5.0 Modular Lab Workbenches: Versatile and adaptable workbenches designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern laboratories.
- FLX – Lab Services Workbench: Comprehensive lab service solutions integrated into robust and flexible workbenches.
- RGX – Modular Casework: High-quality, durable modular casework ideal for various laboratory environments.
- Chemical Resistant Worksurfaces: Superior worksurfaces designed to withstand harsh chemical environments, ensuring longevity and safety.
Formaspace's integration with CET underscores Formaspace’s dedication to customer satisfaction. This allows for the seamless incorporation of Formaspace products into client designs, streamlining workflows for dealerships, architects, and designers. By leveraging CET, users can visualize and customize products to meet specific project requirements, ensuring both efficiency and precision in the design process.
CET Designer offers a host of powerful features that enhance the design experience:
- Intuitive drag-and-drop interface for easy product placement and configuration.
- Advanced 3D visualization capabilities to create realistic renderings of designed spaces.
- Automatic bill of materials generation to simplify the purchasing process.
- Complete and accurate reports.
Users can now access Formaspace’s product libraries directly within the software. For a comprehensive overview of how to integrate our products into your designs, please watch this demo video.
"Our integration with CET represents Formaspace's ongoing dedication to providing innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to our clients' needs," says Corey Hutchins, COO at Formaspace. "We are committed to continuously enhancing the design and workflow process for our customers, ensuring they receive the best possible service and products."
The integration of Formaspace’s product line with CET is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction. As Formaspace continues to prioritize the needs of their customers, they are excited to see how this collaboration will empower professionals to create functional spaces with ease. For more information and to experience the integration firsthand, Formaspace invites you to explore the new possibilities of Formaspace on CET.
About Formaspace :
Formaspace is an American manufacturer of laboratory, industrial, higher education, and office furniture, located in Austin, TX, with experience that spans over 40 years. Their focus on innovation, efficient solutions, and cost-saving manufacturing processes has solidified their reputation as a trusted and unique partner in the industry for mass-produced highly customized products with on-time and on-budget projects.
Formaspace designs solutions for any type of workplace environment and addresses any kind of challenge, including life sciences, education, industrial facilities, and contract work environments applications.
