Formaspace Unveils NextGen Lab and Furniture Solutions for Every Space in Showroom #11-124 at NeoCon 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit showroom #11-124 at NeoCon to explore how lab furniture is evolving to integrate seamlessly with modern office environments—showcased through two key concepts: NextGen Laboratories and One Manufacturer for All Spaces.At the center of this year’s showcase is NextGen Laboratories, Formaspace’s approach to modern lab integration. As laboratories become more central to organizational strategy and innovation, they are no longer confined to isolated areas. Instead, they are being thoughtfully incorporated into open, collaborative office environments.Formaspace, a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom laboratory, industrial, and commercial furniture, presents how on-carpet office zones and off-carpet lab spaces can coexist—supporting workflow efficiency, talent attraction, and a unified workplace experience.Extending this vision, One Manufacturer for All Spaces brings it all together—demonstrating how Formaspace’s custom furniture solutions serve every space of a facility. Whether it’s a wet lab, cleanroom, open office, packaging zone, or collaborative hub, each solution is engineered and manufactured in-house at Formaspace’s Austin, Texas headquarters. The result is seamless project continuity, unmatched customization, and performance-driven environments across a wide range of industries.“Formaspace is proud to lead the conversation at NeoCon around integrating laboratory spaces within the modern workplace,” said Jeff Turk, Owner and Chairman of Formaspace. “We’re showcasing how lab design can align with the aesthetics, functionality, and performance demands of today’s hybrid work environments.”Private Showroom Meeting Available to ScheduleClients, dealers, designers, and project professionals may schedule a curated showroom experience of showroom #11-124 during NeoCon 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a guided tour, to meet with the members of the executive, design, and engineering team leads to discuss project needs, explore tailored solutions, and gain early insights into new product innovations.Private showroom meetings are ideal for contract furniture dealers and representatives expanding into the lab and industrial sectors, as well as architects, designers, and facility planners working on integrated workspace projects. End-users planning new construction, renovations, or facility expansions—particularly in laboratory, office, or industrial settings—will benefit from one-on-one consultations with the Formaspace team.Manufacturer representatives from key regions including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, and Canada are also encouraged to attend, as Formaspace is currently seeking new independent representation in these territories.To schedule a private showroom meeting, visit:Now in CET: Join a WorkshopFormaspace’s full product library is now accessible within CET Commercial Interiors. NeoCon attendees are invited to visit the CET station or participate in a workshop session to learn how to efficiently design, configure, and generate accurate quotes using the Formaspace extension.To register for a CET workshop, visit:New: Formaspace + Cramer ChairsFormaspace now offers Cramer’s Loop, Helix, and Fusion chairs as part of its seating portfolio, providing ergonomic solutions suitable for laboratory, industrial, and technical environments.Industry Happy Hour at Formaspace Showroom #11-124June 9 & 10 | 1:00–5:00 PM | Suite 11-124Formaspace will host an informal networking reception at its NeoCon showroom on June 9 and 10 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments and engage with the Formaspace team in a relaxed setting while exploring the latest innovations in integrated workspace design.Formaspace’s presence at NeoCon 2025 highlights the growing intersection of laboratory and office environments. Through its NextGen Laboratories concept and full-facility solutions, the company demonstrates how integrated, performance-driven workspaces can support innovation, efficiency, and organizational growth across a range of industries. For more information, visit the Formaspace NeoCon 2025 landing page: https://formaspacecontract.com/resources/neocon-2025/

