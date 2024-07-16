Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Announces 2024 Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway

Houston Law Firm Offers $200 Amazon Gift Cards to Ease Back-to-School Shopping Burden

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is helping Texas families prepare for the upcoming school year with the return of its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway. The firm is giving away fifteen $200 Amazon gift cards to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping, a time of year that can be particularly stressful for families.

The National Retail Federation estimates that in 2023, families with children in elementary through high school spent an average of $890 per household. Families with college students spent an average of $1,367 per person, up from $1,199 in 2022 and a new record from the previous high of $1,200 in 2021.

“We understand that the cost of school supplies can add up quickly, especially with rising prices,” said Terry Bryant, founder and president of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. “Back-to-school shopping is typically the second-largest spending event for families, following holiday shopping. We’re committed to giving back to our community, and this giveaway is a way to help ensure students of all ages, from kindergarten through high school, have the resources they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.”

Texas families with students of all ages are invited to enter for a chance to win one of fifteen $200 Amazon gift cards. To enter, visit https://www.terrybryant.com/backtoschool and follow the instructions to complete and submit the registration form. Entries will be accepted starting on July 16, 2024, and close at 9 a.m. CDT on Aug. 13, 2024. Winners will be chosen randomly and notified by email and/or phone on or after Aug. 14, 2024.

This giveaway underscores Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law's ongoing commitment to supporting the community and ensuring students' successful start to the school year.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve. Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information about the firm, visit www.terrybryant.com/

