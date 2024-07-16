West Virginia Virtual Academy Introduces Comprehensive Mental Health Resources for Families and Students

Mental Health Resources are made possible through a partnership between the West Virginia Department of Education and the Cook Center for Human Connection

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection, West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is pleased to announce the launch of mental health resources aimed at supporting the well-being of its families and students. According to the CDC’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), 15.1% of adolescents aged 12-17 in West Virginia reported having at least one major depressive episode (MDE) in the past year. Recognizing the critical importance of mental health in the educational journey, WVVA is proud to provide accessible and effective resources to foster a supportive and healthy learning environment.

These resources, provided by ParentGuidance.org, are made possible through a three-year partnership between the West Virginia Department of Education and the Cook Center for Human Connection. All services are confidential and FREE to all WVVA families, ensuring that every student and parent has access to the support they need.

Key Features of the Mental Health Resources:

• One-on-One Coaching Sessions: Students and parents can benefit from personalized coaching sessions with cognitive behavioral health coaches. These regular, confidential sessions are designed to provide tailored support and strategies to address individual mental health needs.

• On-Demand Parenting Sessions: Licensed therapists lead on-demand sessions specifically for parents, offering guidance and support on various parenting challenges. These sessions are available at any time, providing flexible and immediate access to professional advice.

• “Ask a therapist” Forum: This dynamic forum allows students and parents to ask questions and receive answers from licensed therapists. The forum is frequently updated, ensuring that the latest information and advice are readily available to WVVA families.

"We understand that mental health is a vital component of overall well-being and academic success,” said Cheryl Stahle MEd, Academic Administrator at WVVA. “By providing these resources, we aim to create a supportive environment where our students and families can thrive. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the tools and support they need to navigate the challenges of virtual learning and beyond."

WVVA invites all families and students to explore the mental health resources available on their website and take advantage of the support systems in place. By prioritizing mental health, WVVA continues to demonstrate its commitment to the holistic development and success of its students.

For more information, please visit WVVA Mental Health Resources or contact Cheryl Stahle at cstahle@westvaacademy.org. For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jordan Ferrell at jordan@3pswv.com or 304-692-5982.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the West Virginia public school system, WVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WVVA, visit http://wvva.k12.com/ and follow on Facebook, @WVVirtualAcademy.