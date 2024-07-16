Efficient Capital® Celebrates a Quarter Century of Innovation and Service

WARRENVILLE, IL , UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1999 Ernest Jaffarian collaborated with a group of experienced industry veterans to start a firm to maximize the unique benefits of Managed Futures. 25 years later, it has grown to be a leading provider of managed futures solutions to both global institutions and high net worth individuals.

“When I started my career there weren’t a lot of investors who understood the benefits of managed futures. But I dreamed of a day when every institutional investor would have access to quality CTA funds. It is rewarding to see the growing institutional understanding of the role of managed futures in a diversified portfolio. The ‘dream’ is becoming reality,” said Ernest, Founder & Chairman of Efficient.

Efficient started with a very clear sense of mission - a passion for serving clients with excellence and care, creating meaningful growth opportunities for staff and their families, and growing a team that lives its core values. Chad Martinson, CEO/CIO, stated “My hope is that what has shaped Efficient for the last 25 years will be true when Efficient turns 50 – and we are so fortunate to have an experienced and passionate team of leaders who are determined to see this happen.”

Building on its history of providing innovative solutions for institutional investors, Efficient is now broadening its offerings to include wealth management clients and high net worth individuals. Ernest believes that “Managed Futures is such an important part of every portfolio. It is so satisfying for me to see our investors range from the most sophisticated institutions in the world to everyday individuals who live next door”. As a reflection of his commitment to the industry, Ernest serves as a Board Member of the NFA and a member of the Executive Committee and is widely recognized as one of the “founding fathers” of the industry.

About Efficient: Efficient Capital Management®, LLC (Efficient) exists to maximize the unique benefits of Managed Futures for institutions and individuals around the world. Efficient is a leading provider of multi-manager solutions and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a commodity pool operator and the Securities Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.