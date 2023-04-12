Efficient Capital Management Patrick Cronan

WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EFFICIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT®, LLC HIRES

PATRICK CRONAN AS DIRECTOR,

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Hire Marks Important Expansion of Efficient’s Effort to Bring the Benefits of Managed Futures to Individuals



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Efficient Capital Management, LLC (“Efficient”), a leading provider of managed futures solutions, announces the hiring of Patrick Cronan as Director, Business Development.

Curt Bradshaw, Efficient’s Managing Director, commented “Efficient believes that all investors deserve access to world-class managed futures solutions. While we currently serve predominantly institutional investors, one of our 2023 goals is to bring the benefits of managed futures to more individuals. Patrick’s skill set and experience are critical to that effort.”

Mr. Cronan is an industry veteran with 29 years of Financial Market experience. He began his career with Kemper Funds (later bought by Deutsche Asset Management) as a Key Accounts Relationship Manager responsible for AARP, Deutsche Asset Management’s largest external client with over $12B in AUM. In 2004, Patrick joined Mesirow Advanced Strategies, which built customized hedge fund portfolios for institutional investors, eventually becoming Head of Business Development for financial institutions. In 2021, Patrick assumed the position of Senior Investment Director for LGIM America, responsible for LGIMA's institutional sales and consultant relations efforts in the Western United States.

“Patrick brings to the Efficient team a unique combination of deep experience in the hedge fund world, a passion for helping investors navigate a complex market environment, and a curiosity about how markets and strategies work. We are delighted to have him on our growing team,” said Mike Marcey, Managing Director, Strategic Development.

For more details on Patrick Cronan or Efficient, please visit www.efficient.com.

On Efficient: Through a commitment to excellence, innovation, teamwork, and rigorous research for two decades, Efficient has become a leading CTA multi-manager firm. In a world of generalists, Efficient continues to be a CTA specialist, focusing its resources and skills on offering institutional and high-net-worth investors access to CTA strategies that best fit their specific needs and portfolio requirements.