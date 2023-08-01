How to Quantitatively Manage Hedge Fund Portfolios

Managed Futures Specialist: For over two decades building diversified CTA and Trend-following multi-manager solutions. Your Essential Guide to Quantitative Hedge Fund Investing

Efficient Capital’s® Marat Molyboga, Ph.D. partners with Larry Swedroe in their book Your Essential Guide to Quantitative Hedge Fund Investing.

WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Capital® is pleased to announce Marat Molyboga, Ph.D. , and Larry Swedroe’s new book Your Essential Guide to Quantitative Hedge Fund Investing, recently published by Taylor & Francis Group. Dr. Molyboga is the Chief Risk Officer and Director of Research at Efficient. His work at Efficient includes partnering with Efficient’s Investment Team to research and support multi-manager portfolio construction and CTA evaluation. Mr. Swedroe is the Principal and Director of Research at Buckingham Family of Financial Services.

In Your Essential Guide to Quantitative Hedge Fund Investing, Dr. Molyboga and Mr. Swedroe debunk several myths around hedge fund investing, provide hedge fund investors a better understanding of hedge fund portfolios, and provide useful tools for the quants and graduate students who are interested in the highly technical aspects of investing that are required when implementing and testing sophisticated portfolio management approaches.

As stated by Antti Ilmanen, Principal, AQR Capital, “This book covers a vast range, from classic topics of hedge fund performance sources, biases, and persistence, to smartly constructing hedge fund portfolios, to newer topics like diversity. Wonderful practitioner and expert interviews bring further flesh and color to the subject. I wish I had read this before I wrote my own books.”

Efficient Capital® exists to maximize the unique benefits of managed futures for qualified institutions and individuals around the world. Efficient is an experienced provider of multi-manager solutions and has been dedicated to the managed futures asset class since 1999.