Neology Awarded First of Its Kind Tolling-as-a-Service Contract by Plenary Roads Denver

Neology Receives Largest and Longest Tolling Contract in Its History to Deliver Systems, Infrastructure, Back Office Solutions, and Customer Service Operations

CARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, Inc., a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that its North American Division has signed one of the industry’s first Tolling-as-a-Service contracts with Plenary Roads Denver (PRD) to modernize and operate tolling on Colorado’s US 36 and I-25 facilities for at least the next ten years. Under this unique contracting arrangement, Plenary’s fees are tied to the road usage, allowing its costs and revenue generation to stay tightly aligned to traffic volumes and utilization.

The US 36 express lane facility serves northwest Denver connecting the rapidly growing cities of Boulder, Louisville, Broomfield, Westminster, Denver, and communities in between. The I-25 express lanes connect US 36 to downtown Denver.

Neology will be delivering:

• Upgraded roadside infrastructure to increase performance and enable dynamic pricing
• neoBOSS™ Operational Back Office, Neology’s latest generation of its advanced Operational Back Office
• neoBOSS™ Commercial Back Office, a modern Back Office providing advanced customer self-service options, account services, revenue collection, reporting, and analytics
• Customer website and mobile app
• Customer Service Center operations and image review
• Interoperability
• Periodic hardware and software upgrades and refurbishments to stay current over life of contract

“In the competitive Tolling market, we are pleased that Plenary Roads Denver recognized Neology as the right partner to support its mission to serve Colorado citizens' mobility needs,” said Steve Haddix, Neology SVP and North America General Manager. “We’re excited to introduce the Tolling-as-a-Service model to the market, and we look forward to working closely with Plenary to deliver and operate an end-to-end tolling solution that meets its needs while keeping initial capital expenses low.”

“We are proud to partner with Plenary Roads Denver to deliver on key modernization and interoperability initiatives so they can realize cost and revenue generation parity, while offering improved road-user experience along their interstates,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We have sincerely appreciated how Neology has remained a flexible partner with Plenary Roads Denver throughout our five-year relationship,” said Christian Guevara, Vice President of Operations at Plenary America. “Neology’s reliability and customer service have made it an easy decision to extend this relationship into a full turn-key partnership where they provide all aspects of our tolling infrastructure, including roadside, back office, and Customer Service Center operations.”

