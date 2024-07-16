Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,335 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 15, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 15 include the following:

Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 8, 2024, included:

Wednesday, July 10

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, July 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the Department of Child Advocacy in recognizing the 50th Anniversary of Foster Care Review, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Media availability.

4:25 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 15, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more