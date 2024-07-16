Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 15, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 15 include the following:

Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 8, 2024, included:

Wednesday, July 10

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, July 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the Department of Child Advocacy in recognizing the 50th Anniversary of Foster Care Review, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Media availability.

4:25 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.