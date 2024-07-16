Submit Release
Two Feathers Native American Family Services Releases Film for Native Youth

To educate native youth about substance use prevention, Two Feathers Native American Family Services premiered a short film in June titled: Chími nu’aráriihkanheesh ‘The Healing Journey’.

In this powerful film, local Native American youth shared their stories of substance use and how they have embarked on their own transformative healing journeys.

Two Feathers hopes to reach youth that are struggling and to educate the community.

Those that are interested can watch the film online.

“This event was an opportunity for our community to watch the film, hear from these youth, and collectively imagine a world where healing is possible.”

For more information or to watch the film, go to: twofeathers-nafs.org

