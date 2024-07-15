North Coast Lens Photography and Digital Art Exhibition July 17-August 16

This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:

The Redwood Art Association is hosting an “in-gallery” judged exhibition North Coast Lens Photography and Digital Art Exhibition July 17th through August 16th, 2024. The judge for this exhibition is Harris Fogel. Mr.Fogel is a curator, independent scholar, gallerist,photographer and journalist. He has directed, curated and organized more than 275 photography exhibitions over the past 30 years.

Online entry is available now or at www.redwoodart.net. In person entries will be accepted at the Redwood Art Association Gallery on Saturday, July 13th from 10am-3pm. Online entry is preferred. Physical entries can be brought in to the RAA Gallery on the same date also from 10am-3pm.

Entries must not exceed 48″ wide. Submitted work must be original by the artist. There is a limit of 3 entries per person and $1000 in awards for this judged show .

For a more complete list of rules governing this exhibition go to www.redwoodart.net and click on North Coast Lens-2024.