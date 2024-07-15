Reggae on the River (August 2-4) Announces Daily Lineup and No Increase in Ticket Prices

The iconic Northern California reggae festival which will bring international headlining reggae acts on August 2-4 to Southern Humboldt County, plus onsite camping and many festival attractions, just announced their daily line-up:

Friday

Anthony B, Stylo G, Pressure Buspipe, Perfect Giddimani, Chuck Fenda, Nattalie Rize, Boomyard ft. Mysta Crooks, Yaardcore and Yaksta, Kailash, Top Shelf, Blues Luke’s Dub Rock ft. Mean Jean, Mike Marshall & Stevie Culture, Tropicali Crew, Binghi Ghost, Dub Propulsion Artist Showcase, Rising Signs

Saturday

Konshens, Capleton, Skarra Mucci, Lila Ike, De Marco, Lutah Fyah, Chezidek, Iba Mahr, Killamanjaro Sound, DJ LazyBoy, Arkaingelle, Ishi Dube, Rocker-T, Tuff Like Iron, Mystic Roots, Reggae Angels, Lake Anthony, Checkered Past

Sunday

Collie Buddz, J-Boog, Marlon Asher, Sister Nancy, King Addies Sound, Xyclone, Bay-C, Bobby Hustle, Soul Medic, 9Life, MC Radioactive, Soul Ska Band, Chico, Eli Fowler and Mikasun, Mista Chief ft. Rising Buffalo Tribe, Paapa Wastik, Collective Elements

Additionally, there is a special Saturday night event Kings of the Earth Soundclash. New for this year, cannabis is allowed with direct-to-consumer cannabis sales from Humboldt County’s legendary family weed farms.

Festival producer Leo Ahern stated, “We are holding firm for our community and are skipping tier-two ticket increase. All General Admission three-day tickets will remain at $299 thru August 1. We want to make sure that all our Reggae Family can join us and be able to celebrate with us in the return of this legendary event!”

Single-day passes for Sunday, August 4th are now available for $125.

Founded in 1984, Reggae on the River has grown into one of the longest running and most beloved events on the global reggae scene, while always maintaining a “homegrown” community vibe.

The new venue, County Line Ranch in Piercy, California has plenty of beautiful trees, shade, and will still have that familiar bend in the Eel River. Music will run from noon till late night on three stages, including a stage where attendees can listen while swimming in the Eel River.

A fully family-friendly event (children under 12 admitted free with an adult), Reggae on the River also highlights local food, drinks, crafts, art and vendors.

For more information, visit www.reggaeontheriver.com