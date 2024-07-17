S.E.E.K. ARIZONA Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Two Decades of Serving the City of Mesa

The center’s CAC designation strengthens the inclusive initiatives championed by Visit Mesa, which designated Mesa as the first-ever Autism Certified City™.

Our partnership with IBCCES underscores our pledge to not just meet, but also exceed, the expectations of the families we serve...” — Jessica Irwin, MED., BCBA., president and founder

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces the certification of S.E.E.K. Arizona as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). This achievement coincides with S.E.E.K. Arizona's 20th year of commitment to providing support and counseling to the Mesa community.

Undergoing the autism-specific training and certification programs offered by IBCCES, S.E.E.K. Arizona's staff members have acquired specialized knowledge and expertise in catering to the unique needs of autistic individuals. This training equips them with the skills to provide a more empathetic, informed, and inclusive environment for those individuals and their families. The center’s CAC designation furthers the inclusive initiatives pioneered by Visit Mesa, which designated Mesa as the first-ever Autism Certified City™.

“At S.E.E.K. Arizona, our mission has always been to provide exceptional, specialized support and services to the autism community. Achieving certification through IBCCES’s Certified Autism Center™ program is not just an accolade; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an environment that truly understands and caters to the unique needs of autistic individuals. This certification is crucial for us because it ensures our team is equipped with the latest, evidence-based autism training and resources. It reflects our dedication to inclusivity, excellence, and the highest standards of care,” says Jessica Irwin, MED., BCBA., president and founder. “Our partnership with IBCCES underscores our pledge to not just meet, but also exceed, the expectations of the families we serve, ensuring that every autistic individual who walks through our doors feels understood, valued, and empowered.”

In addition to their IBCCES training, the clinic aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere for clients receiving in-person services, including quiet calming spaces with dimmable lighting, flexible seating for different learning styles, individualized sensory manipulatives, and diverse therapeutic materials and books. S.E.E.K Arizona also has an indoor movement space with adaptive movement equipment. The space is appointed to ensure client safety, including virtual check-in, a staffed lobby, and protected pathways to building exits. Caregivers are invited to wait in the lobby seating space, and the clinic offers meeting space for caregiver participation in sessions.

"IBCCES and S.E.E.K. Arizona’s partnership equips the center with the necessary training and tools to best support and assist autistic individuals and their families," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification underscores S.E.E.K.'s commitment to enhancing services and implementing best practices for all those they serve, and we are proud to recognize them as a Certified Autism Center™."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each location listed on the sites has met the CAC requirements.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About S.E.E.K Arizona:

Every client deserves world-class care! S.E.E.K. Arizona is considered the gold standard for behavioral health services in the Greater Phoenix Metro area. We are an organization that values clinical quality, staff wellness, and parent satisfaction while providing premiere level ABA and counseling services. Our company strives to meet the highest standards of clinical quality, transparency, and accountability in service delivery.