InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Portable Face Mask Holder for Keeping Masks Consistently on Hand
Enedina G. of Modesto, CA is the creator of the Mask on The Go, a multipurpose mask holder capable of firmly securing a face mask for convenient transportation. The mask is placed inside the holder and sealed via a snap or zippered-style enclosure and then easily stored on a keychain, lanyard, and more. A cap on the holder lid prevents any contamination before the mask is worn. The top surface can also feature a ring that enables attachment to a keychain, lanyard, rope, etc.
Alternate versions of the holder can feature various closures such as hook and loop fasteners, drawstrings, magnets, and more. The holder can feature various material constructions such as fabric, leather, plastic, and the like. Users can transport their mask with ease, without worry of accidentally forgetting it. Ultimately, the storage device keeps a face mask safe and secure without worry of any cross contamination before wear, while also eliminating the worry of forgetting masks at home or in a vehicle and being put at risk for inhaling/exhaling germs, viruses, and bacteria.
Markets for products associated with protective face masks have expanded significantly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing large growth and innovation with the increased emphasis on personal hygiene and safety. Current products designed to store and transport masks like plastic storage cases, containers, etc. are large, bulky, and often inconvenient to carry. Consumers are looking for more convenient and hygienic solutions to carrying masks while on the go.
Many manufacturers offer customization options for mask storage products, allowing consumers to personalize them with colors, patterns, logos, or monograms. Customization adds a personal touch and enhances the aesthetic appeal of these products. Overall, the market for these types of products is dynamic and responsive to evolving consumer needs and preferences. The Mask on the Go storage system is the perfect, innovative, and versatile solution to keeping masks clean and ready to use while traveling and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Enedina filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mask on The Go product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
