InventionHome® Inventor Creates Smaller Sized Bathroom Rug that Better Fits Areas Near Toilets, Showers, and Sinks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chanie G. of Grand Junction, CO is the creator of the Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces, a unique bathroom rug with a single construction designed to accommodate floor areas near the toilet and bath in a small bathroom. The base of the rug features a non-slip material to ensure the rug stays in place at all times. The one-piece product can be placed on the floor for slip prevention and can fit into a small area to resolve carpet overlap. The single piece rug is constructed using memory foam and absorbent material.
Users can place the carpet on the floor, covering the surface area in front of a toilet, in front of the shower or tub, and in front of the sink. The desired floor surface remains covered by the carpet without having to purchase multiple bathroom rugs. The carpet helps absorb water, increase comfort and safety, and improve the overall aesthetic of a bathroom.
Markets associated with bathroom carpets and rugs are influenced by numerous factors and trends like demand for comfort and aesthetics, absorptive functionality, and overall bathroom hygiene. Many consumers prioritize comfort and aesthetics in their bathrooms, making bathroom carpets and rugs popular for adding warmth and style to the space.
Additionally, bathroom rugs and carpets often serve practical purposes such as providing a non-slip surface near the shower or bathtub, absorbing water to prevent slips, and keeping feet warm on cold floors.
Some consumers prefer customizable options, such as rugs that can be cut to fit specific bathroom sizes or personalized with monograms or designs. Standard bathroom rugs may not perfectly fit near areas like toilets and sinks with consumers looking for smaller designs that fit the contours and aesthetics of their bathrooms. The Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces is versatile and innovative, offering a product that could significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Chanie was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Users can place the carpet on the floor, covering the surface area in front of a toilet, in front of the shower or tub, and in front of the sink. The desired floor surface remains covered by the carpet without having to purchase multiple bathroom rugs. The carpet helps absorb water, increase comfort and safety, and improve the overall aesthetic of a bathroom.
Markets associated with bathroom carpets and rugs are influenced by numerous factors and trends like demand for comfort and aesthetics, absorptive functionality, and overall bathroom hygiene. Many consumers prioritize comfort and aesthetics in their bathrooms, making bathroom carpets and rugs popular for adding warmth and style to the space.
Additionally, bathroom rugs and carpets often serve practical purposes such as providing a non-slip surface near the shower or bathtub, absorbing water to prevent slips, and keeping feet warm on cold floors.
Some consumers prefer customizable options, such as rugs that can be cut to fit specific bathroom sizes or personalized with monograms or designs. Standard bathroom rugs may not perfectly fit near areas like toilets and sinks with consumers looking for smaller designs that fit the contours and aesthetics of their bathrooms. The Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces is versatile and innovative, offering a product that could significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Chanie was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bathroom Rug for Small Spaces can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here