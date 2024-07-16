InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Color Coded Identification System for Safely Hauling Cargo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward M. of Pawleys Island, SC is the creator of the MillDot, an improved safety and identification system for hauling trailers and other cargo via a ball and hitch. Each ball and hitch are color coded to immediately identify a proper match, ensuring the hitch remains secure throughout transport. Users can quickly visualize which ball fits with its corresponding hitch to secure their trailer and cargo for transportation. Proper fitting ensures the trailer is transported safely and securely to its destination. The system improves roadway safety, preventing trailers from coming loose while in transport, and it offers a way for people to connect their trailers quickly and safely to a towing vehicle.
Trailer hitch systems that utilize a ball and hitch are widely used for towing trailers, campers, boats, and numerous other types of cargo. Consumers looking to transport these types of items and equipment often invest in sturdy and reliable hitch systems. Innovations in hitch design, materials, and technology can influence consumer choices. Being able to easily identify hitch size is important for maintaining safety when hauling larger items like trailers and boats, especially on busy roadways. The color coded system presented in the MillDot is the perfect safety solution for hauling cargo and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Edward filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his MillDot product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the MillDot can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Trailer hitch systems that utilize a ball and hitch are widely used for towing trailers, campers, boats, and numerous other types of cargo. Consumers looking to transport these types of items and equipment often invest in sturdy and reliable hitch systems. Innovations in hitch design, materials, and technology can influence consumer choices. Being able to easily identify hitch size is important for maintaining safety when hauling larger items like trailers and boats, especially on busy roadways. The color coded system presented in the MillDot is the perfect safety solution for hauling cargo and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Edward filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his MillDot product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the MillDot can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com