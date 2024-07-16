What Makes a Great School in Maine? Join a Measure What Matters Community Conversation 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to host community meetings across Maine to bring educators, parents, students, and business leaders together to discuss a shared vision for our schools. These in-person conversations will take place in August and September across the state.

We need your voice!

We’re interested in developing relevant ways to recognize and acknowledge what schools are doing to prepare students for success in their lives, a rapidly changing global economy, their careers, and as engaged and productive citizens of Maine. It’s time to measure what matters.

Join us at a community conversation near you to share your thoughts about what makes a great school in Maine, how we can best prepare all of our students to thrive, and how we measure the great things happening in Maine schools. Your thoughts and ideas will be used to develop a portrait of a great school in Maine based on what the people of Maine value for our schools.

Sign up here to join a community conversation near you. See the full list of Measure What Matters Community Conversations below.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Westbrook High School

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Mt. Ararat High School

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

York County Community College

Monday, August 19, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Penquis Valley High School

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Maranacook High School

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Central Maine Community College

Thursday, August 22, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Skowhegan High School

Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Lamoine Consolidated School

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Camden Hills Regional High School

Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

UMaine Machias

Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Bangor High School

Thursday, September 12, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Caribou Community School

We look forward to seeing you at a Measure What Matters conversation soon!