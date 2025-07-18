From Screens to Streams: Maine Connections Academy Unites Students for Day of Outdoor Learning

The quiet trails of Viles Arboretum in Augusta came alive with conversation and creativity on June 9, 2025, as more than 100 students and families from Maine Connections Academy gathered for the school’s annual Spring Academic Summit. Designed to blend online learning with real-world connection, the day-long event brought students out from behind their screens and into nature for a hands-on learning experience that celebrated both academics and community.

Maine Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 7-12 across Maine. It offers a personalized, flexible learning path for students of all backgrounds—whether they require an alternative to traditional school or simply thrive in a self-paced environment. The school emphasizes not only academic achievement but also the development of life skills and social-emotional growth. In-person events like the Spring Academic Summit play a critical role in helping students to stay engaged and connected.

“These in-person events are absolutely critical to our students’ success,” Lanie Roy, Maine Connections Academy health and physical education teacher, said. “While our online platform allows students to learn from anywhere in Maine, there’s something irreplaceable about students working together on projects, sharing ideas face-to-face, and building the social connections that are so important during high school years.”

Throughout the day, students rotated through ten activity stations that touched on science, art, and outdoor exploration. Some dove into DNA extraction experiments using berries, while others hit the trails for plant foraging lessons and picked up new techniques in nature photography. Artistic students enjoyed polymer clay crafting and watercolor painting, while others jammed in music workshops, challenged friends in Quiz Bowl competitions, and joined film club conversations. The day also included board games, outdoor recreation, and plenty of opportunities to socialize.

A barbecue lunch wrapped up the event, offering a relaxed setting for families, students, and staff to connect and reflect on the day’s experiences. For a school that serves students across all 16 counties in Maine, the Spring Academic Summit was a powerful reminder of the strong community that can be built, even in a virtual environment.

