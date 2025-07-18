Help Spread the Word to Maine Families: Upcoming EBT Vendor Change and Resulting EBT Outage

On July 27, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office for Family Independence will transition to Fidelity Information Services (FIS) for EBT Card Services.
To make this transition, the EBT system will be out of service from 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, through 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. During this timeframe, purchases will not be possible.
Please consider sharing the following resources to help spread the word to Maine families:
Information regarding this change and what to expect
Information about the new ebtEDGE platform
Social media graphic
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing this message in partnership with the Maine DHHS Office of Family Independence. With questions, please contact the Maine DHHS Office of Family Independence at 1-855-797-4357.
