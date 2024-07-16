InventionHome® Product Developer Creates GPS Locator and Emergency Call Device for Children
Jessica N. of Kearney, NE is the creator of Bee Safe, an emergency safety and security device that can be used to quickly call emergency services, parents, and guardians. The device features three buttons that can be connected to emergency location services or phone numbers such that, when pressed, the owner’s location is immediately transmitted to the call recipient for further assistance. The device is comprised of a protective covering and buttons that send the child’s location to a parent’s corresponding smartphone, alert 911, and/or alert another emergency contact. There are three buttons that correspond to 911, a first parent or guardian, and a second parent or guardian. A child can quickly press one or more of the buttons to activate the GPS tracker and have their location immediately identified.
A second version can function as a doorknob-attachable security device. When the doorknob is turned, an integrated motion sensor produces an audible alarm that can be turned off via a connected mobile application. If the alarm is not deactivated within a period of time, emergency services and an emergency contact(s) are called. The application may also allow a user to activate the device when they are not home. In one embodiment, the device can be hung from a door or other object via a keychain mechanism. Regardless of design or configuration, the device allows parents to keep track of their children to improve safety, especially when a child is on their own.
Markets associated with child GPS trackers and emergency locators are dynamic and growing, driven by concerns for child safety and the desire for parental peace of mind. The demand for GPS trackers has seen significant growth, with two-thirds of American adults owning at least one GPS or location-tracking device. Modern child GPS trackers come with a variety of features aimed at ensuring safety and ease of use. Common features include real-time tracking, geofencing, SOS buttons for emergencies, and two-way communication. While these are useful devices and features, current models are typically daunting and complicated for children to use.
Manufacturers in these markets are looking for innovative and easy to use products that can benefit children and offer peace of mind for their parents and guardians. The Bee Safe device features a simple and sleek design that any child can quickly activate should they need to call for help.
Jessica filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bee Safe product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Bee Safe can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
