Wintersteiger Woodtech Gears Up for Continued Growth in North America
With a new facility, increased number of technicians, and expanded saw blade sharpening services
The new facility provides the space to deliver exceptional service to our growing customer base, while our expanded team boasts the expertise to keep our customer's operations running smoothly.”SPRING HILL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintersteiger Woodtech is proud to announce a series of strategic expansions for the division designed to meet the growing demand for its industry-leading wood processing solutions across North America. Offering innovative solutions for wood processing, their expertise includes precise thin-cutting saws, in-house engineered blades, automation solutions, mobile/stationary sawmills, and cutting solutions for various materials. Known throughout the world for state-of-the-art thin-cutting technology used in lamella production, maximizing efficiency and accuracy.
Expanded Footprint
In 2023, the Woodtech division relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at 1031 Parkway Drive. This move doubled the division's footprint. The increased space allows for improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and ample room for future growth.
Enhanced Service Capabilities
To further support its growing customer base, Wintersteiger Woodtech has welcomed two highly skilled technicians to its team in 2024. Nathan Pigford joins the division as a Sales and Service Technician, while Kevin Alambatin takes on the role of Service Technician. These additions, alongside existing Service Technician Jason Buttery, Customer Service Jeff DeHart, and the Saw Blade Maintenance Technicians, bolster the division's service capabilities and ensure prompt and expert support for all Wintersteiger Woodtech machinery and Serra sawmills.
Expert Support, Nationwide Reach
The Wintersteiger Woodtech team, including Sales and Service Manager Jason Fry, operates without designated sales territories. This flexible structure allows them to provide comprehensive support – from sales and technical consultations to installation, training, and ongoing service for both Wintersteiger and Serra equipment – to customers across the entire North American market.
Commitment to Blade Sharpening
The new Spring Hill facility features a dedicated blade sharpening area, offering customers convenient access to Wintersteiger's sharpening expertise. Additionally, Wintersteiger continues to provide blade sharpening services at its Salt Lake City location, ensuring a nationwide network of sharpening solutions.
“We're thrilled with these strategic expansions,” says Jason Fry, Head of Sales Wintersteiger, Inc. Woodtech. “The new facility provides us with the space and resources to deliver exceptional service to our growing customer base while our expanded team boasts the expertise and dedication to keep our customer's operations running smoothly. We're committed to being the number one partner for all things Woodtech in North America.”
