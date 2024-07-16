Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 16, 2024





Hubei Media Group: It’s reported that the China-Europe Railway Express recently departed from Wuhan for this year’s 10,000th trip, which came 19 days earlier than it did last year. The train is expected to arrive in Germany over ten days later, about 30 percent quicker than ordinary trains. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: I also noted the good news. Since early this year, the China-Europe Railway Express has run 10,000 trips and shipped over one million TEUs of goods, up by 11 percent year on year. The number of trips through the west, middle and east major routes rose by 13 percent, 20 percent and 5 percent respectively year on year. The number of trips on the south route saw a 15-fold increase from a year ago. The express service has contributed significantly to the stability of the international industrial and supply chains and China-Europe trade and business ties.

The China-Europe Railway Express is a “steel camel” that runs across the continent and a “golden train” loaded with development opportunities. Up to now, the service arrives in 224 cities in 25 European countries and connects over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries. A large number of companies specializing in cross-border trade and supply chain service have established presence along the routes. Over 100 logistics companies have set up shop in Duisburg, Germany, adding over 20,000 jobs. Local companies in Tilburg, the Netherlands, have expanded their international business because of the huge cargo volume brought by the express. A local employee said, “The China-Europe Railway Express gives us wings to fly.” With its fast, safe, high-quality and stable service, the China-Europe Railway Express has become a signature brand of Belt and Road cooperation. The railway transports over 50,000 types of goods in 53 categories, with 17 time-tabled freight trains per week. It provides faster access to more quality Chinese-made products abroad at lower freight rates and new trade corridors for customers and businesses who wish to enter the Chinese market.

The China-Europe Railway Express spans over 10,000 kilometers on the Eurasian continent and benefits millions of households. It will continue to make the world a better connected place and deliver better, more cost-effective and safer service to power the global economy and write the modern-day legend of the Silk Road.

Shenzhen TV: The National Bureau of Statistics yesterday released latest economic figures. In the first half of this year, China’s GDP grew by 5 percent year-on-year. Analysts say that given the complex and severe external circumstances, the 5 percent growth has not been an easy feat and means more opportunities for the world. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: Yesterday there was a similar question about China’s latest economic figures. The statistics released by competent authorities were quite comprehensive. Anyone who is interested may check out those figures in detail.

In the first half of this year, macro indicators of China’s economy generally maintained the momentum of steady growth. China’s GDP expanded 5 percent year-on-year and surpassed RMB 60 trillion. The secondary industry and tertiary industry grew 5.8 and 4.6 percent year-on-year respectively, contributing 43.6 and 52.6 percent respectively to economic growth. In terms of the “troika” growth drivers, the contribution of the final consumption expenditure to growth was 60.5 percent, that of the gross capital formation 25.6 percent and that of the net exports of goods and services 13.9 percent. The total value of imports and exports of goods was RMB 21.2 trillion, setting a new record compared with the same periods of previous years. The nationwide per capita disposable income of households registered a real growth of 5.3 percent year-on-year. I believe we all have this feeling that judging by this scorecard, the Chinese economy did a pretty good job in the first half of 2024. Despite the rising instability and uncertainty in the global economy, China’s economy withstood the pressure and played an important role as an anchor and source of strength.

Through steady efforts, our economy achieved both expanded output and better quality in the first half of this year. This has laid solid ground for hitting our growth target for the whole year. Our economy continues to benefit from a solid foundation, strong resilience, enormous potential and robust driving forces. The long-term trajectory of our economy remains steady and sound, the momentum of high-quality development remains strong, and our commitment to high-standard opening up remains as solid as ever. With the reassuring performance in the first half of this year and the sustained dynamism generated by deeper reforms on various fronts for high-quality development, we have the determination, capability and conditions to effectively upgrade the growth quality and achieve reasonable expansion of the size of our economy. We have full confidence in the future of China’s economy.

Bloomberg: Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance earlier this morning described China as the “biggest threat” to the US. Does the Foreign Ministry have any comment?

Lin Jian: We are always opposed to making China an issue in US elections.

TV Asahi: The Chinese Embassy in the DPRK said yesterday that Ambassador Wang Yajun met with Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), who was visiting the DPRK. Is China planning to provide food assistance to the DPRK with the FAO?

Lin Jian: Aside from the readout released by the Chinese Embassy in the DPRK, I have nothing to add.

AFP: We have learned that senior officials of Hamas and Fatah will hold dialogue for reconciliation in Beijing from July 20 to 21. Could the Ministry confirm this information? Who will attend this dialogue? And what will they discuss?

Lin Jian: China always supports Palestinian factions in achieving reconciliation and solidarity through dialogue and consultation and stands ready to provide platforms and opportunities for all Palestinian factions to carry out dialogue for reconciliation. The direction of our effort is the same as that of other relevant parties, and we would like to strengthen communication and coordination with them to work together for realizing Palestine’s internal reconciliation. As for your specific question, if there is anything to share, we will release it when appropriate.

CRI: On July 12, local time, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2743, which extends the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH). China voted in favor of the draft. China has no diplomatic relations with Haiti. What’s China’s consideration behind its vote?

Lin Jian: Over the years, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has worked responsibly and constructively with the international community on the question concerning Haiti. Together with other Security Council members, China supported the adoption of Resolution 2743 extending the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, sending a positive message of continued international support for the people of Haiti. After the meeting, the Haitian side expressed thanks to the Chinese side and appreciation to China’s constructive role. They also expressed willingness to maintain contact and communication with China. China stands ready to continue working for the restoration of stability in Haiti and support the people there in seeking a “Haitian-led, Haitian-owned” comprehensive settlement.

Reuters: Yemen’s Houthis targeted three vessels yesterday in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. According to US military, one of the vessels that was attacked is said to be carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China. Could the Ministry comment on this?

Lin Jian: I am not aware of what you mentioned about the vessels. Let me say broadly that China opposes harassment of civilian vessels and believes that the shipping lanes in the Red Sea should be kept safe in accordance with international law. That said, we also call for an early end to the conflict in Gaza to create necessary conditions for cooling down the situation in the Red Sea.