The 2024 FOCAC Summit to Be Held in Beijing from September 4 to 6

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The theme of the summit is “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.” Leaders of FOCAC’s African members will attend the summit at the invitation of the forum. Representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations will attend relevant forum events.