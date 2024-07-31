Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Meets with Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar

On July 30, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue met with Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the current regional situation and agreed that the tension in southern Lebanon should be cooled down as soon as possible to prevent the conflict from expanding or even turning into a regional war. Mohsen Bakhtiar appreciated China's efforts in promoting internal reconciliation in Palestine and looked forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China on regional issues.