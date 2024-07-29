Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 29, 2024

China News Service: It’s reported that Silvia García, President of the Central American Parliament, just concluded her visit to China. Could you share more details about the visit with us?

Lin Jian: At the invitation of Chairman Zhao Leji of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, President of the Central American Parliament Silvia García led the leadership of the Parliament on a visit to China—the first of its kind—from July 21 to 27. Chairman Zhao Leji and Chairman Wang Huning of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference met with the delegation respectively. The two sides had a cordial and in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and reached common understandings on further deepening friendly cooperation. Both sides were of the view that the decision made by the Central American Parliament last August to revoke the “permanent observer” status of Taiwan’s “Legislative Yuan” and accept the National People’s Congress of China as a permanent observer is of historic importance. They agreed that the decision shows again that the one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community. The one-China principle is where the global opinion trends and the arc of history bends, and what serves the interest of the Central American Parliament and the people of Central American countries.

In addition to Beijing, the delegation visited Shanghai and Shenzhen, and learned more about China’s development. President García and members of the delegation reaffirmed the commitment of the Central American Parliament to the one-China principle and support for China’s reunification. Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with China helps Central American countries seize opportunities for development and prosperity. The Central American Parliament stands ready to deepen exchanges with the National People’s Congress at various levels to learn from China’s development experience, contribute to greater mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between Central American countries and China, and jointly promote South-South cooperation, multipolarity in the world and democracy in international relations. The Chinese side expressed readiness to work with the Central American Parliament and relevant countries to advance China’s relations with countries in Central America to deliver more benefits for Chinese and Central American peoples.

China-Arab TV: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with foreign ministers of the US, Ukraine, and Russia respectively. Will China mediate in the Ukraine crisis?

Lin Jian: On the Ukraine crisis, China always believes that to end the hostilities as soon as possible and seek a political settlement is in the interest of all parties. China is of the view that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis. We uphold an objective and just position and we are committed to promoting peace talks. China will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue, support the international community in building up more consensus, and jointly look for viable means towards a political way out of the crisis.

Shenzhen TV: Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the ASEAN Plus Foreign Ministers’ Meetings and paid an official visit to Laos over the past couple of days. Can you share more information with us?

Lin Jian: From July 25 to 27, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane, Laos and paid an official visit to Laos. On the margins of the meetings, Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the first informal trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of China, Russia and Laos, and met with his counterparts from over ten countries and international organizations, including India, Russia, Japan, the UK, the ROK, the EU, the Philippines and the US. China has released readouts which you may refer to.

At the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that China and ASEAN are friendly neighbors and close partners who have always supported each other, and more importantly, one community with a shared future sticking together through thick and thin. Recent years have seen fruitful results in building the China-ASEAN community with a shared future. Economic and trade ties have continued to thrive, people-to-people and cultural exchanges have quickly bounced back, more solid progress has been made in enhancing connectivity, and the two sides keep finding new areas where we can work together. The dialogue and cooperation between China and ASEAN is the best example of the fruitful and vigorous cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. Four things have made it possible: good neighborliness, sincerity, common development, and openness and inclusiveness. The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC made an overall plan for further deepening reform comprehensively with a view to advancing Chinese modernization. China will continue to firmly support the strategic independence of ASEAN, support strengthening the regional cooperation mechanisms with ASEAN at the center, and build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home for China and ASEAN. We stand ready to share China’s opportunities with ASEAN countries, and join hands with them to advance the modernization process of Asia.

At the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that over the past two decades and more, as one of the most well-established mechanisms for regional cooperation in East Asia, the ASEAN Plus Three mechanism has brought regional countries together to deepen practical cooperation in various areas and meet challenges such as the financial crisis and COVID-19. China stands ready to fully leverage the mechanism to deepen economic integration and enhance connectivity, to enhance crisis response and maintain stability, to expand cooperation in emerging areas and galvanize development, and to promote people-to-people exchanges and build up consensus among ASEAN Plus Three countries, so as to provide new impetus for the development of the wider region.

At the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that the East Asia Summit needs to keep to the right direction, enhance solidarity and coordination, contribute to long-term peace and prosperity in the region, and safeguard international fairness and justice. First, jointly upholding the open and inclusive regional framework, and guarding against forming exclusive groupings by certain countries from outside the region. Second, jointly adhering to rules in the region recognized by all, rather than letting certain countries put their own “rules” above international laws and regional rules recognized by all. Third, jointly providing new quality driving force for connectivity, since decoupling, severing supply chains and “small yard with high fences” will only fragment the regional economy. Fourth, jointly invigorating the East Asia Summit to promote balanced progress of both of its wheels—political security and economic development.

At the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a four-point proposal on responding to the challenges we face today. First, upholding the vision for peace and keep to the path of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. Second, remaining committed to the ASEAN way, enhancing mutual trust through dialogue and safeguarding security through cooperation. Third, consolidating the foundation for cooperation to provide greater impetus for confidence building measures and preventive diplomacy. Fourth, stepping up dialogue and consultation. No matter how complex the issue is, we need to stay committed to dialogue and consultation. No matter how intense the conflict is, we should never give up effort to seek political settlement.

During his visit to Laos, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone respectively, and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that China and Laos have formed an unbreakable community with a shared future. China will continue to be the most reliable friend and most trustworthy partner of Laos. We are ready to share reform and development experience with Laos in a timely way, jointly enhance governance capacity and advance the socialist cause. We would like to deepen cooperation with Laos on all fronts and provide driving forces for Laos’ economic growth. We also support Laos for assuming the rotating presidency of ASEAN and for playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi also elaborated on China’s position on the Taiwan question and the South China Sea issue on separate occasions in Laos. He stressed that the Taiwan question is one hundred percent China’s internal affair, which no foreign forces have the right to interfere in. To truly uphold cross-Strait peace, one must firmly reject all “Taiwan independence” moves. Recently China reached provisional arrangement with the Philippines on humanitarian resupply of living necessities to Ren’ai Jiao. The Philippines needs to honor its commitment, stop flip-flopping and going back on its word, and not backpedal or create problems again. Otherwise, China will make a resolute response. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also reiterated China’s principled position on the Palestinian question and the Ukraine crisis, and stressed that China will continue to play a constructive role for ceasefire and political settlement.

AFP: Today, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro won the presidential election. What’s China’s comments?

Lin Jian: China congratulates Venezuela on the smooth presidential election and congratulates President Nicolás Maduro on his successful reelection. China and Venezuela are good friends and partners that support each other. This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Venezuela diplomatic ties. China attaches great importance to its relations with Venezuela and stands ready to work with the Venezuelan side to enrich the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries and deliver more benefits for the two peoples.

Beijing Daily: Over the weekend, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee adopted resolutions to include three nominations submitted by China in the World Heritage List, including the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital. What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: Warm congratulations on the success of the Beijing Central Axis, the Badain Jaran Desert—Towers of Sand and Lakes and the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II) for making UNESCO’s World Heritage List. China now has a total of 59 world heritage sites, ranking second in the world, including 15 world natural heritage sites and four cultural and natural sites. China continues to top the world in the number of world natural heritage sites.

Behind the success of the bid is the enormous conservation effort made by the Chinese government and people in preserving cultural heritage, protecting the ecological environment and building a beautiful China. The Chinese government carried out over 100 projects of cultural relic preservation to revive the Beijing Central Axis, the longest urban central axis in the world, and blend modern living with the rich history of the city center. With a firm belief in “green is gold,” China has redoubled efforts to protect biodiversity and the environment. As a result, the geological landscape of the Badain Jaran Desert has been well preserved, and the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf have now become indispensable breeding, stopover and winter sites for tens of millions of migratory waterbirds.

World heritage is the common wealth of all humanity and needs to be protected and preserved by all. China will continue to uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and work with the international community to actively implement the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, share with the world China’s successful experience, strengthen cooperation on protecting world heritage and contribute more Chinese wisdom and effort to global ecological conservation and exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Reuters: The EU recently moved to impose tariffs on electric vehicles made in China. Yet individual European Union states like Italy are seeking stronger economic ties with China. Is this a case of EU states trying to have the best of both worlds?

Lin Jian: On EU’s anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs, we have stated our opposition multiple times. Let me stress that China-EU trade and economic cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. Imposing tariffs is a typical protectionist move and is not conducive to EU’s green transition or global response to climate change. It is in the interest of both China and the EU to properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect.

You mentioned the economic ties between China and Italy. Let me stress that between China and Italy, practical cooperation has delivered fruitful outcomes, trade and investment has kept expanding and delivered tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries. Amid sluggish world economic recovery, there is all the more reason for China and Italy to build stronger economic ties to provide more driving force for the development of both countries.

AFP: The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India said on Monday that they were seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. How does China comment on this?

Lin Jian: China believes that cooperation between countries as well as regional initiatives should be conducive to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, rather than focused on forming exclusive clubs that undermine trust and cooperation among regional countries. Quad keeps chanting the slogan of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and all the while, it has been scaremongering, inciting antagonism and confrontation, and holding back other countries’ development. This runs counter to the overwhelming trend of pursuing peace, development, cooperation, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific and will by no means gain any support.

China firmly upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and is committed to properly settling bilateral maritime issues with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation. Some countries outside the region have frequently sent advanced military aircraft and vessels to the South China Sea to flex their muscles and create tension, and have formed various groupings and incited division and confrontation in the region, all of which make them the biggest threat and challenge to regional peace and stability. China firmly opposes the bloc confrontation they incite in the name of “anti-coercion”, and the imposition of their house rules in the name of maintaining order. We call on countries outside the region to earnestly respect the effort of regional countries for peace and stability, and stop fanning flames and fueling tensions in the region.

Reuters: Malaysia on Sunday applied to join BRICS. If successful, Malaysia would be the first BRICS member from Southeast Asia. Would that increase BRICS’s political clout and influence in Southeast Asia?

Lin Jian: The development and expansion of the BRICS mechanism reflects the trend of the times, serves the interests of relevant countries, and provides a strong driving force for multipolarity in the world and greater democracy in international relations. That is exactly why more and more emerging markets and developing countries, such as Malaysia, show a keen interest in BRICS and have expressed recognition for and hope to join the group. BRICS members have responded to the hope of various parties with all sincerity and advanced relevant process with pragmatic action. We welcome more like-minded partners to join BRICS cooperation and work together to make the international order more just and equitable.

AFP: After the US-Japan 2+2 meeting in Tokyo, the US and Japan issued the joint statement and said that China’s foreign policy seeks to reshape the international order for its own benefit at the expense of others. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: The joint statement issued by Japan and the US lacks factual basis. The statement frames and attacks China’s domestic and foreign policies and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. The statement falsely accuses China on maritime issues and points fingers at China’s normal military development and defense policy. The statement propagates “China threat,” and creates scare through the talk of regional tensions. China deplores and opposes it.

China is a force for world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order. China is committed to the path of peaceful development and a defense policy that is defensive in nature. China’s defense development and military activities are justified and reasonable. China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level as required by national security. China does not pose a threat to any country.

It is Japan and the US that are pursuing their agenda at the expense of other countries’ security interests and the welfare of people in the Asia-Pacific. The US and Japan keep emphasizing regional peace and security and a rule-based order, all the while ganging up to form exclusive clubs, engage in group politics, incite bloc confrontation, and disrupt regional peace, security and stability. On top of that, Japan and the US have been seeking to strengthen the Cold War relic of “extended deterrence,” and developing the so-called “nuclear deterrence.” This will drive up regional tensions and trigger nuclear proliferation and conflict risks.

Issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Xizang are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no external interference. The biggest threat to cross-Strait peace at present is the separatist activities of “Taiwan independence” forces and the external connivance and support they receive. If Japan and the US truly care about cross-Strait peace and stability, what they should do is uphold the one-China principle, oppose “Taiwan independence” separatism, and support China’s reunification.

China will always defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. We are committed to properly settling bilateral maritime issues with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation. The real provocative actions are the constant meddling by the US and other countries outside the region, including their muscle flexing in waters off China’s coast, including the East and South China Seas.

We call on the US and Japan to immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, stop creating confrontation, stop triggering a new Cold War, do what is conducive to regional strategic stability, and not become a source of danger and disruption for peace and tranquility in the Asia-Pacific.