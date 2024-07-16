Microsoft Azure Lab Services appoints Skillable as a lab delivery partner

We appreciate Microsoft's expression of confidence in Skillable as an Azure lab delivery partner. For nearly two decades, Skillable has been proud to partner with Microsoft...” — Chris McCarthy, CEO at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on labs that build and validate skills, has been announced as one of the official lab delivery partners for Microsoft Azure Lab Services. The selection further strengthens the longstanding relationship between the two organizations built over many years with Skillable’s platform being used for Microsoft exams, training and live event certifications.

Microsoft have announced they will be retiring the current Azure Lab Services offering with existing customers transitioning to a lab partner of their choice, including Skillable.

Existing Azure Lab Services customers who choose Skillable as their lab delivery partner will be able to create and deliver labs seamlessly through Skillable Studio, with the additional value of aligning skill data generated through Performance Testing and Activity-based Assessments. Rather than relying on multiple choice questions, these tools enable learners and organizations to feel confident that someone has mastered the necessary skills individuals are expected to use in their daily roles, ensuring true job readiness and skill application are achieved.

Integrated instructions within each lab provide in-line guidance during the experience, helping individuals understand how, why and when to use different solutions pertaining to specific software or Azure as a platform, based on their organization’s processes and preferences.

Alongside a world-class lab building platform, Skillable provides a variety of options for delivering labs to students. One option is Skillable's TMS, a learning management system (LMS) with native integration into the labs plus the ability to host supplementary documents, videos and SCORM modules. Alternatively, Skillable can integrate with other LMS and LXPs, or even your own custom learning platform, creating a cohesive learning experience for admins and learners.

Chris McCarthy, CEO at Skillable said, “We appreciate Microsoft's expression of confidence in Skillable as an Azure lab delivery partner. For nearly two decades, Skillable has been proud to partner with Microsoft in many areas of its learning, training, and certification ecosystem including exams and live events certifications. As one of the lab delivery partners for Azure Lab Services, we take this partnership a step further, helping to upskill individuals in critical technical skills that enable them to use software optimally and with confidence.”

Learn more about Skillable and Azure Labs here.