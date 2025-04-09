Skillable gets Top 50 spot in G2 2025 'Best Education Software' awards and becomes Virtual IT Labs Leader for 15th time

Skillable has been recognized by peer-to-peer review site G2 as a Virtual IT Labs Leader for the 15th consecutive time and a Top 50 Education Software product .

The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.” — Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO at G2

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been recognized as a Virtual IT Labs leader for the 15th consecutive time in the G2 Spring 2025 report, which is based on verified reviews from business leaders, Instructors and learners using the Skillable lab platform. Alongside its category leadership, Skillable gained 50 badges, including leader badges in Implementation Index, Results, User Satisfaction, Meets Requirements and Value.

In addition to the badges earned for user reviews, G2 selected Skillable as a Top 50 Education Software product in their 2025 Best Software Awards list. G2’s Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

Users consistently mention the effectiveness of Skillable’s hands-on training to complement theoretical knowledge sharing through courses, classrooms and Instructor-led training, with immersive experiences in the technologies and processes that learners will use in their daily lives. This facilitates greater skill mastery, knowledge retention and real-world application.

As one G2 user explains, “Adults learn better if they can follow a book, hear the Instructor and practice hands-on training. The success rate is far better for individuals who can do all three of the above learning methods. Skillable provides that type of atmosphere.”

Skillable’s continuous leadership of the Virtual IT Labs category is underpinned by its ongoing innovation to bring hands-on experiences to more learners across customer, partner, technical sales and employee cohorts, its market expansion into new geographies including Europe and India and its strategic partnerships with leading learning, HR and Global System Integrators including Cornerstone, Docebo, Degreed and Multiverse.

With 99.99% average uptime in the platform and the ability to scale to tens of thousands of concurrent users, the reliability and connectivity of Skillable is also regularly mentioned by G2 reviewers. As one Microsoft Certified Trainer and G2 reviewer recently said, “The platform is reliable and in the past four years, there’s never been an issue with connectivity...”

Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable, comments, “Hands-on experiences are proving to be the most impactful and effective way for learners to get the skills they need to use software and stay ahead of technological change. As our G2 reviewers continuously state, Skillable is an integral part of their student instruction, revenue and partner enablement, customer training and employee upskilling. This is something that drives us to push the boundaries with the platform, to help every learner build robust technical skills that are ready for the real world and validate those skills to unlock future opportunities. And so, we are honored to be named a leader in Virtual IT Labs by our G2 reviewers, along with earning a Top 50 spot in G2's Best Education Software list.“

See the Skillable platform in action here.

