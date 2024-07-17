Pooja Malik, MD of Malik Medical Aesthetics Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Pooja Malik, M.D. of Malik Medical Aesthetics based on merit for 2024.MULLICA HILL, NJ, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pooja Malik, M.D. of Malik Medical Aesthetics has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. As the founder of Malik Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Malik brings a wealth of expertise to her practice, backed by board certification in family medicine and advanced training in anti-aging and regenerative techniques.
Dr. Malik's impressive credentials include an Advanced Fellowship from the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, complemented by postdoctoral studies in International Health at the renowned Johns Hopkins University. Her specialized skills encompass a wide range of aesthetic procedures, from laser-based treatments for skin resurfacing to innovative solutions for wrinkles and age-related skin concerns.
A certified Guru Trainer for industry-leading brands like Revance, Evolus, and Bellafill, Dr. Malik is at the forefront of aesthetic innovation. With over 18 years of dedicated practice and a proven track record of over 10,000 laser treatments, she offers unparalleled expertise and artistry.
At the forefront of non-invasive cosmetic enhancements, Dr. Malik offers expert administration of Botox, PDO Thread Lifts and Dermal Fillers. Her state-of-the-art clinics in Mullica Hill and Turnersville have become premier destinations for those seeking advanced laser treatments in South Jersey. The practice boasts an impressive array of cutting-edge laser technologies, including BBL Halo, Halo, Hero, Microlaser peel, Profractional, and the exclusive South Beach Peel.
Patients praise Dr. Malik not only for her technical proficiency but also for her compassionate approach to care. Her commitment to tailoring safe and effective treatments to each individual's unique skin concerns has earned her a reputation for excellence in the field.
To learn more about Dr. Pooja Malik please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/pooja-malik/
