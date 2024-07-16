Missouri Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program Funds Available

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announced applications are available for the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program (BIIP). This program supports an increase in distribution and use of biofuels in the state of Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies or fleet operations that dispense, or will soon store or dispense, ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

Applications are due Oct. 15, 2024, and projects receiving funds will be notified no later than Nov. 29, 2024.

Half of available funding will be designated to biodiesel projects and half will be designated to ethanol projects. Applicants must be a business entity that is constructing new, retrofitting or improving existing infrastructure or equipment that handles biodiesel fuel, biodiesel blend fuel or ethanol blended gasoline at a facility in Missouri. The project may include multiple locations within the state.

“MASBDA is proud to play a part in growing biofuel availability in Missouri,” said MASBDA Executive Director Jill Wood. “An investment in biofuel is an investment in Missouri agriculture due to the increased demand for soybeans and corn, two of Missouri’s top commodities.”

Funds may be used for, but are not limited to, costs associated with the construction, installation, upgrade or retrofit of:

Fuel dispensers/pumps

Related/attached equipment

Underground or aboveground storage tanks

Tank system components

Other infrastructure located in Missouri with the sole purpose to ensure the environmentally safe availability of blends of ethanol or biodiesel

“Biodiesel is a Missouri-made, renewable fuel that supports Missouri soybean farmers and provides more options for fuel suppliers and fleets,” said Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council Chairman Aaron Porter of Dexter. “This program is an important step in our efforts to build new demand and access for biodiesel and growth for our economy here in the state.”

"This biofuel grant program is a prime example of a successful public-private partnership,” said Missouri Corn Merchandising Council Chairman Matt Lambert of Laclede. “We appreciate the continued collaboration with elected officials and MASBDA to help set the stage for additional options at the pump, cleaner air, and increased energy security with homegrown renewable fuels."

Within each fuel category, up to 75% of the funds will be awarded to Tier 1 projects. Up to 25% of funds will be awarded to Tier 2 projects.

Tier 1 – Any terminal company, fuel distributor or fuel retailer with more than five locations. The maximum grant award for Tier 1 entities is 50% of eligible costs or $500,000, whichever is less.

Tier 2 – Any fuel retailer with five or fewer station, fleet operations or individual businesses. The maximum grant award for Tier 2 entities is 75% of eligible costs or $250,000, whichever is less.

For more information on the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program or the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, visit MASBDA.com. To contact a member of the MASBDA team, call (573) 751-2129 or email masbda@mda.mo.gov.