July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 Bong Go personally brings aid to more than a thousand impoverished residents in Tagbilaran City, Bohol In an earnest effort to uplift the lives of over a thousand indigents, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally led an aid distribution event on Monday, July 15, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. "Saan mang sulok ng bansa, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, ay tutulong ako...nandito ako para magserbisyo sa inyo... para tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, magsulong ng mga programa, proyekto at batas na makakatulong sa mahihirap, sumuporta sa mga makakapagpaunlad ng inyong lugar, at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," assured Go. All 1,666 beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and masks from Go and his Malasakit Team. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. The event held at the Saulog Gym, organized alongside Mayor Jane Yap, also offered crucial financial support to those in need, a result of the collaborative efforts between Go and the local government. The senator expressed his appreciation for the united support provided by the Tagbilaran City government to their constituents during tough times. Go specifically expressed gratitude toward several dedicated leaders, including Mayor Yap, former Mayor Baba Yap, Vice Mayor Adam Relson Jala, Loboc Mayor Raymond Jala, and Board Member Greg Jala, among others. In her speech, Mayor Yap highlighted the numerous projects and initiatives that Go has facilitated, which have greatly benefitted the people of Tagbilaran City. She outlined the long-term benefits brought by Go, citing the construction of the Barangay Cogon Public Market and the forthcoming Super Health Center, poised to become a health facility offering comprehensive services. "Maligayang pagdating, Senator Bong, sa Lungsod ng Kapayapaan at Pagkakaibigan, ang tanging lungsod sa probinsya ng Bohol. Mabuhay ka!" Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported individuals requiring healthcare services. He advised them to seek assistance at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) in the city and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay, where Malasakit Centers are ready to assist them in managing their medical expenses. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. As of now, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Go also reiterated his commitment to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, considering how they can significantly help reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya," said Go. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 19 in Bohol. Still in line with his efforts to strengthen the province's health sector, Go also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11883, which converts GCGMMC to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon, and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe. "Alam ko mahirap ang panahon, pero kapag nakikita kong masaya sila, masaya na rin po ako. Kaya po narito kami para tumulong po sa abot ng aking makakaya, mapakinggan ang inyong mga hinaing, isulong ang mga proyektong makakapagpaunlad ng inyong lugar, ilapit ang mga serbisyo ng gobyerno na makakatulong sa inyong muling pagbangon, at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," the senator concluded. On the same day, Go also visited the Malasakit Center in GCGMMC where he and his Malasakit Team conducted a feeding program to alleviate hunger and provide nutritional support to indigent patients and their families, as well as the hospital staff.