Swedes in Lebanon must heed MFA’s advice against travel

SWEDEN, July 16 - In recent weeks, the hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia have intensified. The situation is tense and unpredictable. In a very short time, it could escalate into a full-fledged war. At the same time, there are 2 000 Swedes in Lebanon and 5 000 Swedes are expected to travel there this summer. This, despite the fact that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has issued the strictest advice against travel, urging all Swedes to leave the country.

The fact that so many Swedes are in or on their way to Lebanon is extremely worrying. It is particularly alarming to see parents expose their children to the risks that this entails. Lebanon is currently not a suitable choice of holiday destination, and there are strong reasons why the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been urging Swedes to leave the country since October 2023.

Since 7 October 2023, there has been almost daily bombardment between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia. The conflict has caused great damage on both sides of the border. According to the United Nations, more than 400 people have been killed in southern Lebanon, including 95 civilians. Nearly 100 000 people living in the border areas of southern Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes, and the UN has witnessed widespread damage to civilian infrastructure.

Should the conflict escalate at short notice, people risk becoming stuck in the country. At that point, every Swede in Lebanon bears a great deal of personal responsibility. It is time to speak plainly about the consequences for those who choose to travel despite the Ministry’s advice against travel. In brief, it involves four points:

You cannot expect to receive assistance from the Swedish Government to leave the country. For more than eight months, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has urged Swedes to leave Lebanon. The Swedish Government’s ability to provide help in a crisis situation will be very limited. The situation can become so serious that it is simply not possible to assist Swedes in Lebanon, for example if the security situation for central government employees greatly complicates a relief effort. The Swedish Government has no obligation to carry out an operation under the conditions expected to prevail. In an escalating situation or a war, accessing health care, food and other supplies can be very difficult. Your insurance usually no longer applies when you choose to travel to countries that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs advises against travelling to. In addition, the Swedish Embassy has very limited opportunities to assist people who may need consular support. Consular support is assistance that the Government can offer you when you are abroad – help you receive when you are unable to help yourself.

The Swedish Foreign Service is prepared to assist Swedes in emergency situations abroad. This is care for our population that I, as Minister for Foreign Affairs, support. However, our efforts always rely on Swedes taking personal responsibility for their own safety when they travel or emigrate. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ system of advice against travel is well-established. However, in recent years, we have faced situations in which the Ministry has had to provide assistance to Swedes who have settled in or travelled to countries that the Ministry has advised against. This puts everyone involved at great risk.

This is why we find it necessary to clarify the individual’s responsibility when travelling abroad in a case such as Lebanon. The Government cannot and will not take all-encompassing responsibility for anyone who has ties to Sweden. And a decision to emigrate from Sweden always means renouncing certain rights and obligations. It is therefore necessary to be very clear about who can be considered to receive the Government’s help to return to Sweden in the event of a sudden crisis. The basic premise is that only Swedish citizens residing in Sweden, stateless persons and refugees with refugee status should be provided this assistance to return home to Sweden. We are currently in the process of reducing our own staff at the Swedish Embassy in Beirut due to the security situation.

We therefore urge all Swedes travelling abroad to prepare by reading up on the country and travelling responsibly, taking into account their own safety and the safety of others.

For all Swedes who are in Lebanon, it is particularly important to remember that it is still possible to leave Lebanon on scheduled flights. I urge all Swedes in Lebanon to take that opportunity.

Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs