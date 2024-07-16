Greenscreens.ai Announces New Shipper Product Offering — Seeking Additional Pilot Customers

Trust and transparency are essential for partnership and collaboration, and we are committed to these principles as we continue to innovate for shippers."” — Matthew Harding, CTO of Greenscreens.ai

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Greenscreens For Shippers, an innovative AI-powered truckload market rate solution designed to empower shippers with confidence and precision in their truckload freight procurement decisions. By leveraging advanced machine learning, Greenscreens.ai offers shippers intuitive decision-making tools that deliver a comprehensive understanding of real-time market conditions to help guide accurate buying decisions.

The intricacies of the freight market make it difficult for shippers to have a true pulse on market conditions and have confidence in their procurement and budget decisions. Greenscreens.ai is on a mission to transform the way the industry buys and sells freight by providing a trusted, accurate source of truth while providing transparency to back it up.

The pilot product is currently targeted at small to medium sized shippers primarily engaged in the spot market. Future development plans will expand the offering to include a broader offering across the long-term, contract freight procurement environment.

"The success of Greenscreens in the brokerage space demonstrates the accuracy and trust-building transparency of our technology," said Matthew Harding, CTO of Greenscreens.ai. "By combining this technology with our deep customer-centric approach, we enable customer success and drive significant innovation and efficiency for shippers and the entire transportation ecosystem. Trust and transparency are essential for partnership and collaboration, and we are committed to these principles as we continue to innovate for shippers."

Similar to the core broker product launched in 2020, which now serves over 170 customers, Greenscreens For Shippers offers a comparable set of valuable features. These include personalized Buy and Network Rate options, access to an organization's own short and long-term lane history, and several other enhanced decision-making tools. These features empower shippers to make data-driven pricing decisions and gain greater control over their sourcing strategy and organizational costs.

While there are some similarities in the features of the Broker and Shipper products, the two will be maintained as separate entities, with completely siloed data, roadmaps, and dedicated teams. Additionally, Greenscreens.ai addresses concerns about disintermediation, assuring that the new Shipper product is designed to benefit and enhance the relationships, experience, and efficiency of both the current Broker customer base and new potential customers.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is transforming how the freight industry buys and sells freight through a collaborative and dynamic approach driven by clean data and innovative technology. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we provide market intelligence via an intuitive and integrated platform, empowering users to quickly adjust their freight strategies based on powerful real-time data insights. With two distinct products—one serving shippers and one serving brokers—customers buy and sell with confidence, unveil markets, and build resilience.