MODE Global join forces with Greenscreens.ai to enhance pricing strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODE Global, a leading multimodal third-party transportation and logistics provider, has partnered with Greenscreens.ai, the leading dynamic pricing tool, to enhance pricing strategy with decisions driven by predictive, AI-driven insights.

With this partnership, Greenscreens.ai provides MODE Global with best-in-class service to MODE customers and helps them effectively collaborate with carriers. MODE’s brokers are now able to have more confidence in market-level benchmarking data than ever before.

“We are very excited to be partnering with MODE in furthering their strategic roadmap,” said Rachel Backfisch, Vice President of Customer Success. “This partnership reflects MODE’s commitment to transformation and will ensure their teams have the best possible technology and pricing resources, enabling them to provide best-in-class service to customers and effectively collaborate with carriers. We very much see this as a mutually beneficial partnership that will result in both MODE and Greenscreens.ai being poised well for future transformation and product development.”

”As a part of our digital transformation strategy, MODE Global was looking to partner with an industry-leading pricing provider, who could offer stability and predictability to our spot rate capabilities and help to advance our digital freight brokerage product,” said Gene Welsh, Chief Transportation Officer for MODE Global. “By collaborating with Greenscreens.ai, we’ve added additional depth and breadth to our tech stack and have been able to expand and grow from a volumetric throughput perspective.”

MODE chose to partner with Greenscreens.ai earlier this year based on Greenscreens’ exceptional reputation as a game-changing technology pricing solution. With the goal of developing a digital freight brokerage product to differentiate MODE in the marketplace, MODE has already experienced efficiencies in processes and more accuracy in rate quotes.

While in the early stages, both Greenscreens.ai and MODE Global expect big things from the partnership and are committed to raising the bar of service, productivity, and accuracy in the transportation industry.



About MODE Global

MODE Global is a $4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai