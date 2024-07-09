Greenscreens.ai Announces Key Promotions in Go-to-Market Roles

Greenscreens.ai, the leading dynamic pricing platform in the freight industry, is excited to announce key promotions within its go-to-market team.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Matthew Silver Promoted to Chief Strategy Officer

Matthew Silver, who joined Greenscreens.ai in December 2022 as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer. During his tenure, Matthew has developed a world-class partnership program, forming strong alliances and driving market value with an innovative "Better Together" approach. His contributions have significantly enhanced our alliance partnerships, company culture, and brand equity. In his new role, Matthew will continue overseeing strategic partnerships while playing a larger role in shaping the company's corporate strategy and driving growth.

Celine Clayton Promoted to Vice President of Marketing

Celine Clayton, who joined Greenscreens.ai in September 2022 as Marketing Director, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Celine's contributions have rapidly elevated Greenscreens.ai to one of the most recognized brands in the industry. Under her leadership, the brand has become synonymous with quality, integrity, thought leadership, and fun. The team has benefited from becoming easily identifiable at industry events and known for its inviting and inclusive culture. In her new role, Celine will continue to focus on growing the Greenscreens.ai brand and demand generation efforts, with a focus on accelerated expansion.

These promotions reflect Greenscreens.ai’s commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation in the freight industry.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Matthew and Celine in their new, elevated roles. Their talent, dedication, and commitment to our core values and brand equity have been a huge part of the growth and success that Greenscreens.ai has experienced in adding value for our customers and building the future of dynamic pricing for the freight industry,” said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai.