New Paradigm Institute Coordinating Enhanced UAP Whistleblower Protections, Asks Public To Support Coming Legislation

NPI supports enhanced UAP whistleblower protections and launches a legislative advocacy campaign. The organization has already spoken with US Rep. Tim Burchett.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) today launched a nationwide call-to-action campaign asking all American citizens to support future legislation from US Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN), which would provide enhanced protections for unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) whistleblowers.

Congressman Burchett intends to introduce legislation to enhance protections afforded to UAP whistleblowers after his office met with members of NPI’s UAP Whistleblower Protection Legal Team, comprised of ten federal attorneys headed by noted civil rights attorney Daniel Sheehan.

“Without enhanced protections, the forty-plus whistleblowers waiting to come forward with first-hand knowledge of non-human intelligence and technologies of unknown origin, including crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs, will remain in the shadows,” said Sheehan, NPI’s President and Chief Counsel. “Protecting UAP whistleblowers against threats, intimidation, and reprisals is crucial to UAP disclosure and government transparency.”

In support of the imminent release of Congressman Burchett’s whistleblower protection legislation, NPI is undertaking an unprecedented paid media campaign, calling on the public to support the legislation by contacting their federal Representatives.

“The people have a right to know the full truth about UAP – and the non-human intelligence that our government understands to be responsible for this phenomenon. So now is the time to support this specific UAP whistleblower legislation to provide the enhanced protection that UAP whistleblowers especially need as patriotic whistleblowers. The public agrees with us and with Congressman Burchett,” Sheehan concluded.

To take action, go to https://action.newparadigminstitute.org/actions/protect-uap-whistleblowers-now/

To learn more, go to https://newparadigminstitute.org.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra civil case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.

