SeRo Systems Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
SeRo has always prioritized innovation, reliability and quality in developing our technologies, and earning ISO 9001 certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that it has been granted ISO 9001 certification for the Development and Operation of Software Services. SeRo's ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#DE24/00000372) was issued by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. This internationally recognized standard for quality management systems is awarded to organizations that exhibit a consistent ability to meet customer and regulatory requirements through effective process management.
— Dr. Matthias Schäfer, managing director of SeRo Systems
“SeRo has always prioritized innovation, reliability and quality in developing our technologies, and earning ISO 9001 certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards,” said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, managing director of SeRo Systems. “With our goal of maximizing the security and safety of air traffic control, this achievement demonstrates our adherence to the strict quality control measures required by Air Navigation Service Providers, aviation authorities and spectrum regulators. Reaching this milestone validates SeRo's quality management practices and provides a framework for operational efficiency, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. Thanks to our dedicated team who made this possible.”
To receive this designation, SeRo passed a comprehensive audit of its operations with an evaluation of key assessment criteria, including a thorough review of its processes, procedures and the overall effectiveness of its quality management systems. Certification is attained if the company’s procedures are in compliance with the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 standard.
About SeRo Systems
Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and operate a sensor network that collects ADS-B and spectrum data from commercial and military aircraft in the US and Europe. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de.
