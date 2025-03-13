SeRo Systems to Present at Integrated Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Conference (ICNS)

SeRo Systems GmbH

CEO Matthias Schäfer to present a detailed study of the accuracy and anomalies reported by aircraft using ADS-B technology.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced today that Dr. Matthias Schäfer, its chief executive officer, will present a research paper at the 25th Integrated Communications, Navigation and Surveillance (ICNS) Conference to be held from April 8-10 in Brussels, Belgium. His paper “ADS-B Positional Accuracy and Anomalies: A Comprehensive Analysis Using High-Resolution MLAT Data,” written jointly with Petr Jonáš from EUROCONTROL, provides a detailed study of the accuracy and anomalies reported by aircraft using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) — one of the key technologies used to track planes in the airspace.Leveraging data from a SeRo-operated multilateration (MLAT) system of over 170 receivers deployed throughout Germany, this study evaluates ADS-B positional accuracy across various aircraft types, transponder versions, and operational conditions. The analysis reveals that delays in data transmission—also known as ADS-B latency—are the biggest cause of tracking errors, especially for older ADS-B versions. By using SeRo's high-precision MLAT system to characterize the noise in ADS-B-reported positions, the study provides detailed insights into the accuracy of ADS-B in a real-world environment.ICNS 2025 is the premier international aviation conference addressing technology and policy advances in communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) and air traffic management. This conference brings together thought leaders, policymakers, researchers, and experts in aviation technology from government, industry, and academia around the world to connect and explore important policy, science, and technology issues.About SeRo SystemsHeadquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and operate a sensor network that collects ADS-B and spectrum data from commercial and military aircraft in the US and Europe. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de

