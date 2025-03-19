SeRo Systems to Present at Airspace World 2025 Conference

SeRo Systems GmbH

Insights from Three Years of Monitoring: GPS Jamming and Spoofing in the Baltics and Central Europe will discuss findings from continuous GNSS monitoring.

Our continuous monitoring and analysis can help mitigate the impact of GNSS disruptions and support the development of countermeasures that enable stakeholders to strengthen operational readiness.” — Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced today that Dr. Matthias Schäfer, its chief executive officer, will present at the Airspace World 2025 conference to be held from May 13-15 in Lisbon, Portugal.Dr. Schäfer’s presentation, “Insights from Three Years of Monitoring: GPS Jamming and Spoofing in the Baltics and Central Europe,” will discuss findings and trends from continuous GNSS monitoring over airspace in those regions. Since 2022, SeRo has collaborated with European Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) and spectrum regulators to deploy a network of GRX receivers and use its proprietary surveillance data analytics platform to provide real-time safety and cybersecurity awareness. Among other features, these advanced monitoring solutions enable precise real-time detection and classification of GPS jamming and spoofing incidents. Using the data, SeRo performed a detailed analysis of GPS interference trends and patterns to present a roadmap for addressing GNSS interference for ANSPs and other stakeholders.“The growing threat of GPS jamming and spoofing in the airspace requires a data-driven approach,” said Dr. Schäfer. “SeRo’s work with ANSPs and spectrum regulators has provided valuable insights into GNSS interference patterns. Our continuous monitoring and analysis can help mitigate the impact of GNSS disruptions on operations and support the long-term development of countermeasures that enable stakeholders to strengthen their operational readiness.”In conjunction with Dr. Schäfer’s presentation, SeRo will be exhibiting in stand H1460. Visitors will have the opportunity to receive a live demonstration of the company's SecureTrack technology and learn more about how SeRo is helping customers in Europe, the US, and Canada protect the security and safety of the airspace.About SeRo SystemsHeadquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and operate a sensor network that collects ADS-B and spectrum data from commercial and military aircraft in the US and Europe. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de

