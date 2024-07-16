Sinfo: We've got this! Paris, here we come!

SLOVENIA, July 16 - We have also not forgotten Slovenia’s rich Olympic history and the great past sporting achievements of Slovenian athletes. Slovenia’s diversity provides excellent conditions for almost any sport. High peaks, plains, deep sea, forests and the underground world – Slovenia’s natural environment is amazing, and so are our athletes! Slovenians are proud, passionate and persistent. The wonderful outdoor venues boost one’s desire to move and live healthily. The rich cultural heritage and the diverse cultural and culinary adventures will all charm you. Slovenia may be small, but it has a big heart. And we will keep this spirit at the coming Olympic Games. The national team going to Paris is the largest to date and Slovenian hearts are beating for them with passion. We will again prove that we are a land of champions! Enjoy Paris and see you in Slovenia! No one who loves sport will be able to resist the endless sporting opportunities Slovenia has to offer. Slovenia. Success is in our nature. Paris, here we come!