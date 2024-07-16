Opening of "Zarafshon Jewelry" LLC in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, July 16 - On July 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, launched "Zarafshon Jewelry" LLC (Javohiroti zargarii Zarafshon) in Sino district of the capital.

The new production facility consists of jewelry workshops and a gold sales center and has the capacity to process one ton of gold per year. Further, various types of jewelry are produced and offered to customers using modern technology.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon considered the establishment of a new industrial enterprise in the city of Dushanbe as important for the extraction and processing of precious metals within the country to final products.

With the implementation of the goals of the Government of the country, 65 new jobs were created by Dushanbe city executive body in "Zarafshon Jewelry" LLC according to the project.

On December 23, 2022, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in his Address to the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, instructed to take necessary measures for the establishment of 4 workshops for the processing of precious metals up to the production of final products.

With the timely implementation of this order of the Head of State, the Limited Liability Company "Zarafshon Jewelry" was built and put into operation in cooperation with Chinese investors.

The workshop consists of rooms for casting, cutting, knitting, molding, embossing, binding and other sections.

New technological lines of the enterprise allow to process local raw materials to the final level and to produce jewelry products from them in accordance with the requirements of international markets.

Various types of products produced by "Zarafshon Jewelry" LLC were presented in the store of the enterprise.

The industrial enterprise consists of 2 two- and three-story buildings, its territory, which is 30 square meters, is lit and greened.

In general, the establishment of 4 such industrial enterprises with 300 new jobs is planned in this area.

Also on the same day, the second stage of "TBEA Dushanbe mining industry" LLC was presented. The new technological line has the capacity to process 4 thousand tons of ore per day, and gold powder is produced from it.

The total cost of the construction of the second stage of "TBEA Dushanbe mining industry" LLC is 650 million somoni, which will create 600 new jobs.