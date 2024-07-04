Submit Release
Beginning of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, July 4 - On July 4, the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, arrived on a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the high-ranking guest - the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping.

The deck of the Dushanbe International Airport was festively decorated with state flags of the two countries, photos of the heads of state of Tajikistan and China, and slogans praising the friendship of the peoples of the two countries to welcome the distinguished guest.

A red carpet was laid out for the reception, and officers of the honor guard were lined up on its both sides.

Also, a large number of youngsters dressed in national clothes, holding flags to the sounds of trumpets warmly welcomed the Leader of the friendly and neighboring country of China.

It is worth mentioning that the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China will continue in Tajikistan from July 4 to 6, during which high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and China, the signing of a number of new documents of cooperation and other important events are expected.

