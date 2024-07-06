End of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to the Republic of Tajikistan, which took place on July 4-6, came to an end.

Honorable Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, was seen off by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with a special sign of respect and sincerity.

The Leader of the neighboring country left Dushanbe for Beijing with good impression of the Tajik hospitality of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after completing productive state visit.

It should be reminded that during this visit, high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and China, meeting of the Heads of State and official delegations of the two sides were held, which resulted in signing of 29 new documents of cooperation, including an important document – Joint Statement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China on further deepening of comprehensive strategic relations in a new phase.

The historic event within the state visit of the Head of the neighboring country was the awarding of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon with the Order of "Friendship" of the People's Republic of China. For the first time in the history of China's statehood, this award was conferred abroad upon the Head of State of Tajikistan for his valuable contribution and long-term support in the development and expansion of good neighborly relations and comprehensive strategic partnership.

Also, on the sidelines of the state visit of the Honorable Xi Jinping, an important and memorable event –opening of the new and magnificent buildings of the Parliament of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan – was held in the capital of the country – Dushanbe City, which is considered to be a good result of cooperation between the two countries and a great example of friendship and neighborly relations between Tajikistan and China.