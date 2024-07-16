The Opposite of Antibacterial is Probacterial, not Probiotic

When the brand says it all One word to rule them all The perfect brand

The opposite of Antibiotic is Probiotic. What is the opposite of Antibacterial?

I don't think I will ever again see a huge product category, globally, with the wrong heading” — Richard Greenwood

TEBAY, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After centuries of humanity being so Antibacterial, people are now working with beneficial bacteria, but what product category do beneficial bacteria products fall under?

in 2019 entrepreneur Richard Greenwood was working on a cleaning product range using beneficial bacteria. After months of research into the sector, Richard and his team found that the word 'Probiotic' was being used as a descriptive term for such products. With the intention of creating an instantly recognisable brand, the team branded the product range 'We Are Probiotic', but after working with the products and within the sector for a few months, they realised that they got it wrong. In fact, they not only realised that they got it wrong but that everybody else had got it wrong and is still getting it wrong now.

Probiotic is the opposite of Antibiotic and relates to beneficial bacteria that people ingest for the health benefits, Probiotic is not the correct descriptive word for personal care, beauty or cleaning products. Richard and his team also found that regulatory bodies were trying to stop the use of the word Probiotic on products that were not for consumption.

The word that was being sought is the opposite of Antibacterial and that word is Probacterial.

Probacterial was a Eureka moment for Richard and his team and sometimes the most obvious solutions are the best. What came as a huge surprise was that the word 'Probacterial' does not exist and is not even a word.

The world was so Antibacterial for so long that nobody ever had use for the word Probacterial.

It was too late for the brand We Are Probiotic to be changed so Richard applied his first Probacterial trademark with the vision of having it on the products as a description. Richard then had plans for creating a new brand of beneficial bacteria products under the name Probacterial and trademarked the word Probacterial globally. "Having a unique brand name that is instantly recognisable and familiar is a major head start for any product line" says Richard.

"I don't think I will ever again see a huge product category, globally, with the wrong heading" says Richard "I also don't think I will ever come across a better trademark than the word Probacterial"

Under his company, Vench Creative, Richard is looking for the right partners who can best utilise the Probacterial trademarks.

see more information at www.probacterial.org

What is the opposite of Antibacterial?