My Beer Is Ginger: A New Drinks Brand and Campaign Against Alcohol Peer Pressure

A powerful marketing message for those who choose to stand up against the pressure to drink alcohol in social settings and be proud about it.

We're not just introducing a ginger beer with unique flavours; we're sparking a movement against this insane societal and marketing pressures around alcohol consumption” — Rich Greenwood

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Beer Is Ginger, an irreverent non-alcoholic brand, is stepping into the spotlight with a powerful marketing message for those who choose to stand up against the pressure to drink alcohol in social settings and be proud about it.

In a world drowning in alcohol stereotypes, Vench — a creative UK-based company, launches My Beer is Ginger as a daring brand with a straightforward mission: to stop alcohol peer pressure and empower people to be proud to choose alcohol-free by offering a hard AF alternative with complex, adult flavours.

With a clear message ‘(don’t be under the influence) Be the influence’, My Beer Is Ginger is shaking things up in the beverage industry to counteract alcohol brands’ messaging. Their statement ‘Nothing soft about my drink. Nothing soft about my choice’ is a reminder that breaking free from alcohol peer pressure is not easy and that’s why there is nothing soft about not drinking alcohol. “We're not just introducing a ginger beer with unique flavours; we're sparking a movement against this insane societal and marketing pressures around alcohol consumption with a bold declaration: My Beer Is Ginger. Because it’s hard (AF) to stick to alcohol-free”, said co-founder Richard Greenwood.

My Beer Is Ginger does not mince its words when challenging the status quo, emphasising the urgency to start sending the right message for the next generations rather than waiting for legislation to become more stringent.

Drawing a parallel with the evolution of cigarette advertising, Greenwood noted, “Alcohol is poison! We know its health risks, we know it’s a massive killer... yet we drink in front of young children, telling them that they are not old enough. We even let alcohol companies sponsor major sporting events! It’s time we change this today and create positive disruption.”

Get ready to embrace a robust drink, full of punchy adult flavours, and free from alcohol — like they say: free from poison and compromise. The team has announced a line-up with three exclusive flavours: Caramelised Sugar and Lime, Fiery, and the most-awaited star of the show Kimchee Style.

My Beer Is Ginger is on the lookout for manufacturing partners and supporters who resonate with this initiative to empower a community that confidently says 'no' to alcohol peer pressure.

For more information, visit www.mybeerisginger.com or follow My Beer Is Ginger on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About My Beer Is Ginger:

My Beer Is Ginger, created by Vench, is a pioneering alcohol-free brand standing against alcohol peer pressure, calling it as it is. With a focus on adult flavours, this hard AF drink, brand and movement is committed to disrupt the drinking culture, helping empower individuals to defy drinking societal expectations. Unapologetically.

My Beer Is Ginger is calling for supporters to their positive disruption brand and asking people to sign up at their website www.mybeerisginger.com

Alcohol: We've got it wrong!