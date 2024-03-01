New Clean Air Technology Eliminates Washroom Odors and Airborne Pathogens

UPPERVIOLET ODEO1 UPPERVIOLET in a washroom UPPERVIOLET in a care facility

INB Korea, a global leading innovator in clean air technology since 2004, announces the launch of three new patented air technologies.

Smell is the strongest of the five senses and generates 75% of human emotions. We are 100 times more likely to remember smells over anything we touch, see or hear, a bad smell = a bad experience.” — Richard Greenwood

CALIFORNIA, HUNTINGTON BEACH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INB Korea, widely recognized for its VIRUSKILLER range with installations around the world, has dedicated two decades to advancing clean air solutions. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Richard Greenwood, emphasizes: “There is a real need for targeted technologies that complement ventilation in the clean air sector”. With many years of experience in the clean air technology industry, Mr. Greenwood is confident in the potential of these new developments.

INB Korea has focused on solving two major issues in washrooms: the elimination of airborne pathogens and malodors, specifically ammonia odor.

Historically, fresheners, ozone, and activated carbon have been used to mask or reduce malodors in washrooms. However, while each of these works, they have their downsides. For example, ozone — banned in many countries, is harmful to health and activated carbon gets saturated quickly and is susceptible to moisture.

To address these challenges, INB Korea has developed three technology advancements:

1) The INB Catalyst: INB Korea is a catalyst company at its heart and has refined the catalyst technology for over 20 years, bringing its most effective catalyst to date with exceptional results in eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and pathogens. “Many companies and institutions have used and developed air catalyst technologies with one of the pioneers being NASA, but INB’s new technology is a real advancement” says Mr. Greenwood.

2) The Ammonia Filter: INB Korea has developed an Ammonia Filter, a specialized filter that targets and adsorbs ammonia, a primary cause of malodors in washrooms. This filter outperforms standard activated carbon filters by more than 20 times. Furthermore, designed to resist moisture, this filter comes with a longer lifespan compared to traditional options.

3) Upper-Room UVGI: This technology employs UV light to create a UV sterilization area above human head height. With over 80 years of proven efficacy against airborne pathogens and with great reputation during the COVID-19 pandemic, this method has witnessed minimal innovation. INB's new patented upper-room UVGI system is compact, efficient, and maximizes the effective UV area through strategic rotation.

UPPERVIOLET: A Versatile Solution

The three technology advancements have been packaged together into a new product line: UPPERVIOLET, offering four models to suite a variety of installation requirements. While initially designed for washrooms, Greenwood emphasizes its versatility, stating " UPPERVIOLET is not limited to washrooms! In fact, this product range is perfect for many indoor environments that have odor and VOC issues. And on top of that, most indoor spaces would benefit from reducing airborne pathogens”.

Indoor air quality remains a key focus in the post-pandemic world. Industry experts still debate the integration of air purifiers with HVAC systems, considering energy consumption, cost, and environmental impact to achieve optimal air circulation. New technologies like UPPERVIOLET, designed to deal with VOCs and pathogens while complementing mechanical ventilation, can offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution to improve IAQ.

“Our biggest challenge was to deliver the UPPERVIOLET technology in the most cost-effective way, and we achieved it'' says Mr Greenwood. “With models ranging from $245 to $325 USD, INB Korea has made the latest clean air technologies affordable without compromising on quality when done right”.

INBtech is the international trading name for INB Korea. More information can be found at www.inbtech.net and www.UPPERVIOLET.com

About INB Korea:

Established in 2004, INB Korea is a global leader in clean air technology, consistently working on technological advancements to improve indoor air quality. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, safety, and sustainability, this company introduces pioneering tech solutions with a positive impact to redefine the standard for clean air technologies worldwide.