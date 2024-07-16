Scala Radio to become Magic Classical

Name change will take place from this September

Magic Chilled will also become Hits Radio Chilled

Bauer Media Audio UK announces that from this September classical music station, Scala Radio, will become Magic Classical joining the Magic Radio Network of 4.4million listeners.

Gary Stein, Director of Audio said: ‘As Magic Classical, Scala Radio will continue to bring its loyal listeners a playlist of familiar masters alongside contemporary classical music, whilst introducing the fantastic talent on the station to a whole new family of listeners.’

There will be no team changes and current Scala Radio Content Director Nick Pitts will become Content Director for Magic Classical alongside his same role at Jazz FM.

In addition to the changes for Scala Radio it was also announced today that digital station Magic Chilled will change its name to Hits Radio Chilled from September. The line up remains the same as listeners enjoy the very best laid back hits and throwbacks.

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Amelia O’Shea – Head of Communications, Bauer Media Audio UK

E: amelia.oshea@bauermedia.co.uk | M: 07531 949 693

Beth McDonald – Communications Manager, Bauer Media Audio UK

E: beth.mcdonald@bauermedia.co.uk | M: 07513 823 447

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 27 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.